One of Racine County's smallest municipalities plans to start rebuilding its 3 total miles of road

ELMWOOD PARK — The Village of Elmwood Park, Racine County’s second-smallest municipality with a population of about 500, plans to begin investing more in its road infrastructure after a multiyear planning process. The first phase of the plan will be rebuilding about one-third of the village’s roads, and road construction could begin as soon as next year.

On Thursday, the Village Board is planning to vote on bonding of $815,000 to pay for 0.9 miles of road, starting at the easternmost part of the village, primarily the Elmwood Drive circle. More projects, which would push the project’s cost into the millions, are anticipated in the coming years.

Bidding for the construction contract is expected to begin in the winter, Village Administrator Chris Jenkins said, assuming that the Village Board approves bonding Thursday.

Planning for proposed road construction started two years ago, Jenkins said. After numerous public meetings and information sessions, the village is now moving forward. Those meetings, Jenkins said, illuminated the village’s desire “for strong infrastructure.”

The cost to property taxpayers is expected to go up by more than 1%, from a mill rate of 4.9% in 2019 up to a mill rate of 6.1% in 2020, according to initial estimates provided by Jenkins.