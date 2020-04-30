×
RACINE COUNTY — One new COVID-19 death was reported in Racine County on Thursday for a total of 13. The additional death was in the jurisdiction of The City of Racine Public Health Department, which covers the city, Elmwood Park and Wind Point.
As of Thursday afternoon, 382 confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Racine County, with 65 new cases since the previous day. This sharp increase is due to the ramping up of local testing efforts.
The City of Racine Public Health Department saw its largest overall reporting of COVID-19 test results on Wednesday, with more than 110 results reported, according to a press release from the county.
The Central Racine Health Department, which covers the rest of the county, reported 156 confirmed cases as of Thursday afternoon plus 55 probable cases. The City of Racine Public Health Department reported 226 confirmed cases with 86 probable cases.
In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 391 confirmed cases in Kenosha County — an increase of 28, and one new death reported for a total of 12; 161 in Walworth County with an increase of five cases and 8 deaths reported; 336 in Waukesha County with seven new cases, and three new deaths for a total of 19 reported; and 2,940 in Milwaukee County, with 125 new cases.
There have been 181 deaths in Milwaukee County, the largest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.
A sign on nurse Melisa Palacios' car during the Flashin' First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., Racine, on April 3.
Adrienne Cramer tapes a sign to her car before the start the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
Organizer Melisa Palacios reacts to the number of cars that showed up for the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
Cars travel past the emergency room entrance during the Flashin' First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St.
Cars travel past the main entrance.
Hospital staffers wave as cars travel past the emergency room entrance.
Cars fill the roads and parking lots during the Flashin' First Friday parade.
A police officer directs cars travel past the emergency room entrance during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., Racine, on Friday evening as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the front-line caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Racine Police officer, 50 cars were expected, but he estimated 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
A young woman waves a sign of support as cars travel past the emergency room entrance.
Hospital staffers wave as cars travel past the emergency room entrance during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., Racine, on Friday evening.
Cars fill the parking lot and honk their horns during the Flashin' First Friday parade of cars.
Azariyah Gaston holds a thank-you sign during the Flashin' First Friday parade.
A sign is held up as cars travel past the emergency room entrance.
Children attach a homemade sign to their car during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
Cars travel past the main entrance during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
Hospital staffers wave as cars travel past the emergency room entrance.
A woman waves American flags as she travels past the emergency room entrance during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
Hospital staffers wave from a upper-floor room as cars travel past.
Cars fill the roads during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
A woman records he scene as car travel past the hospital during the Flashin First Friday parade of cars through the parking lot of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring Street in Racine, on Friday evening, April 3, 2020, as members of the Racine community show their support and appreciation for the frontline caregivers at hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, who was organized by nurse Melisa Palacios, was a way for the community to support the doctors, nurses, and associates inside, who show up each day to care for their patients, during this pandemic. According to a Racine Police Officer, fifty cars were expected by Palacios, but he estimated over 1,200 cars full of people drove through the parking lot.
A woman prays during the Flashin' First Friday parade of cars.
