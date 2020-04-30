× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — One new COVID-19 death was reported in Racine County on Thursday for a total of 13. The additional death was in the jurisdiction of The City of Racine Public Health Department, which covers the city, Elmwood Park and Wind Point.

As of Thursday afternoon, 382 confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Racine County, with 65 new cases since the previous day. This sharp increase is due to the ramping up of local testing efforts.

The City of Racine Public Health Department saw its largest overall reporting of COVID-19 test results on Wednesday, with more than 110 results reported, according to a press release from the county.

The Central Racine Health Department, which covers the rest of the county, reported 156 confirmed cases as of Thursday afternoon plus 55 probable cases. The City of Racine Public Health Department reported 226 confirmed cases with 86 probable cases.

In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 391 confirmed cases in Kenosha County — an increase of 28, and one new death reported for a total of 12; 161 in Walworth County with an increase of five cases and 8 deaths reported; 336 in Waukesha County with seven new cases, and three new deaths for a total of 19 reported; and 2,940 in Milwaukee County, with 125 new cases.

There have been 181 deaths in Milwaukee County, the largest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.

