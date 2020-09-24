One killed in head-on collision in Dover on Highway 11, detour in place

DOVER – A driver was killed on Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision on Highway 11 in Dover, according to Kansasville Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Remer.

The man was from Racine, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed. But he was unable to give any additional information about the man.

The call came in at 2:21 p.m. for a two vehicle crash with one person in each vehicle, according to Remer. One person was transported to Burlington Hospital. Flight for Life was initially called for the other driver, he said, but was called off after life-saving measures failed.