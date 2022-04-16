One injured in Kearney Avenue apartment fire

RACINE — One of three present residents was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire Friday night at a Kearney Avenue apartment building, the Racine Fire Department said in a news release. The estimated damage to the two-story, four-unit building is $90,000.
RFD responded to the 3300 block of Kearney Avenue just after 8 p.m. for a structure fire, according to the news release. Engine 5 arrived to find the exterior of the building near the entrance was on fire. The fire extended from the exterior into the attic space as well. A fast attack by Engine 5 brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes.
A resident discharged two fire extinguishers on the fire prior to Engine 5’s arrival. Other fire crews searched the building for occupants, checked for fire extension and assisted in the investigation.
Three residents escaped from the building; one was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Properly functioning smoke alarms alerted the residents of the fire, waking one resident who was sleeping, officials said.
Twenty-three fire personnel responded to the scene on seven apparatuses along with a battalion chief, safety officer and two fire investigators, the news release stated. The Racine Police Department provided traffic control and assistance with the fire investigation. There were no injuries to any fire personnel.
The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact the Racine Police Department at the non-emergency phone number, 262-886-2300.
