RACINE — The driver of a vehicle was transported to a hospital after colliding with another vehicle head-on late Friday afternoon on 16th Street near its intersection with Illinois Street.
Racine police and firefighters were dispatched at 5:20 p.m. Friday for a report of a head-on crash with entrapment. First responders arriving on scene found that a Dodge Sunfire had collided with a Jeep Patriot.
The driver of the Sunfire was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital. Racine police on scene did not provide any indication of the extent of injuries.
The family in the Jeep, a mother and two sons who asked not to be named, were unhurt. The mother, who was driving, had been temporarily pinned in her seat until one of her sons was able to help her get out.
One of the sons said the Sunfire had allegedly been swerving and almost hit another vehicle before hitting theirs.
Police on scene provided no details regarding the crash.
