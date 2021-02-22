 Skip to main content
One-hour event on financial resources for Racine businesses amid COVID scheduled for Wednesday morning
One-hour event on financial resources for Racine businesses amid COVID scheduled for Wednesday morning

RACINE — The Racine County Economic Development Corp. and the City of Racine will host a one-hour virtual event highlighting available financial resources for Racine businesses. It’s scheduled to be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, via Zoom. Topics to be covered include:

  • Paycheck Protection Program
  • Zero Revolving Loan Fund
  • Matching Grant Program
  • Micro loans
  • Economic injury disaster loans

Presenters include Racine Mayor Cory Mason; Carolyn Engel, Business Lending Partners; Eric Ness, Small Business Administration; Andrew Dodge, Johnson Financial Group; and Jack Rybicki, CliftonLarsonAlla.

This event will be most beneficial for Racine business owners, commercial lenders with clients in Racine and resource organizations focused in Racine.

To join, go to rcedc.org/financial-resources-for-city-of-racine-businesses.

