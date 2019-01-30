RACINE — Facebook has been getting a bad rap lately. From Russian misinformation to the sharing of users' data, it hasn’t captured many positive headlines over the past couple of years.
This past week, however, the world’s most popular social media platform generated a positive difference.
On Saturday, Gai Lorenzen, executive director of the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization shelter, posted to HALO’s Facebook page to ask for donations to help the shelter get through the current cold spell.
The post was shared more than 1,400 times, garnering far more attention than most posts on the page and got HALO featured on at least one TV news program.
Within five days, the shelter had received donations from more than 160 individuals and organizations — far more than the usual amount.
“We’ve been really fortunate,” Shelter Coordinator Bob Sus said. “During the holidays everyone wants to do their part.”
And those donations, ranging from hand warmers to food, were well-used at the county’s largest shelter, 2000 DeKoven Ave.
Since Saturday, each of HALO's 120 beds has been filled almost every night. Some nights, there were 80 men sleeping in the shelter — 20 more than the official capacity of the men's side of the building.
The dangerous weather has led to more people than usual staying at the shelter, and they have been staying inside more, too. The shelter never turns anyone away, even when it’s over capacity, which means that far more necessities are required when it’s cold.
“We’re (burning) through supplies,” Sus said. “We don’t want anyone to freeze. That’s pretty immoral … If they show up at the door, we’re going to let them in.”
Sebastian's helps HALO
Lorenzen’s Facebook post specifically requested sandwich supplies (sliced cheese, lunch meat, mayo, etc.).
Cory Sebastian, the general manager of Sebastian’s restaurant, 6025 Douglas Ave., saw the post and figured she would save time for the shelter. She, along with several Sebastian’s employees, went shopping Tuesday night to gather sandwich fixings.
They even received “a small donation” from Pick ‘n Save, Sebastian said.
Then, they made 160 sandwiches — more than enough for every man, woman and child at the shelter. They were all delivered just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“This is the biggest (donation) we’ve had,” Sus said after the volunteers dropped off several cardboard boxes full of sandwiches; he didn’t even know the donation was coming until a few minutes before it arrived.
Sebastian laughed at the thought that it was too cold (negative 50 degrees with wind chill on Wednesday morning) to carry out a good deed.
“I know it’s really cold out, but we’re still able to do things. This is Wisconsin,” she said. “We just want to help.”
As the volunteers left, HALO residents and staff let out a chorus of “thank yous,” excited about their donated lunch.
