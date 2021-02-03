 Skip to main content
One driver injured in Mount Pleasant crash between semi, dump truck
One driver injured in Mount Pleasant crash between semi, dump truck

MOUNT PLEASANT — A truck driver was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision between a semitrailer and a dump truck Wednesday morning on Highway 11.

Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were dispatched to the 11000 block of Highway 11 at about 6:10 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered severe damage and learned that one of the operators remained trapped inside his vehicle, according to a news release from Mount Pleasant Police. South Shore Fire Department personnel were able to extricate the trapped driver, who was transported to Froedtert.

The initial investigation showed that a 2018 Peterbilt was operated by a 65-year-old from Milwaukee who was stopped in the right eastbound lane for a possible mechanical problem. A 2007 International, operated by a 28-year-old from Kenosha, was traveling east, also in the right lane, and struck the stopped vehicle.

Due to the accident's severity, the eastbound lanes of Highway 11 were shut down for about 3 hours. In addition, the Reconstruction Unit from the Wisconsin State Patrol was requested to assist with the investigation.

Other agencies assisting with this incident included the Sturtevant Police Department.

