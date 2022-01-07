One dozen at a time: Caledonia mom owns creative cookie company that made an impact during COVID-19

“It was disheartening at first, but I just stuck with it,” the mother of two toddlers in Caledonia said. She started baking in 2014 and opened in-home bakery Boardwalk Cookie Co. in March 2019.

Now, Kollatz has over 2,000 likes on Facebook and has hosted several pop-up cookie sales across the area, including one at Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse this past December.

She can make just about any cookie imaginable, working off of customer ideas and having her own creative reign. At the same time, she can implement business logos and make cookies based on popular characters.

Kollatz is closed for orders until mid-March due to being out of town, but she is planning a Valentine’s Day flash sale on cookies. For more information, visit facebook.com/ BoardwalkCookieCo.

A pinch of this and that

Kollatz has a printer and projector to help make her designs as sharp and accurate as possible, especially when she has an order for logos or characters. Otherwise, she makes cookies with her own artist’s eye; though she works full-time in human resources, she is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a minor in art and design.

“A long time ago, I started out making cake pops and other baked goods. I’ve always been fascinated with sugar cookies.”

Her first few customers were her family and friends until she reached people outside of her circle. “I thought, ‘Why not make it official?’”

Former co-worker Izabela Nowak said she remembers Kollatz’s excitement every time she bought cookie cutters. “She was super passionate about it … She would bring (cookies) to us for testing. Everybody loved them,” Nowak said.

In the four-or-so years they’ve been friends, Nowak has been a frequent customer, ordering cookies for birthdays and other special occasions. Her fondest memory centered around Kollatz’s cookies is when she attended a cookie making class with her daughter that Kollatz hosted.

“We learned how to decorate together,” Nowak said. “It was such a great way to spend time with my daughter.”

Thriving through pandemic

During the pandemic, Kollatz offered DIY cookie making kits to keep families busy while in quarantine. Neighbor Sarah Reimann was a recipient.

Reimann said she and Kollatz met each other at that point; Kollatz noticed Reimann had toddlers, too, and wanted to do something nice for her.

“My 5-year-old loves baking,” Reimann said. “As much as I love decorating with my son, you make the dough, bake the dough, set out all the decorations … By the time you get to decorating, you’re so tired and the kitchen’s a mess.”

So the cookie kits and the classes that Kollatz offers keep Reimann’s kids entertained and also help Reimann support another mom-owned business.

“I love supporting small businesses in general, but when you know the person, it’s even more special,” Reimann said. “It’s good to know that your money goes to Jessica’s kid playing soccer — that your money makes a difference.”

Kollatz’s business, which is operated through the Wisconsin Cottage Food Law (which allows baked goods specifically made with flour to be sold from homes), thrived during the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“During shelter-in-place, sales were actually flying for stuff like my DIY cookie kits, because parents needed something to do with their kids,” Kollatz said. She was able to conduct most of her business through porch pick-ups/drop-offs.

One customer cried when she received her cookie kit because they had been having a hard time with quarantine, Kollatz said. They told Kollatz: “You made our day.”

“I’m grateful I can make someone’s day from my cookies,” Kollatz said.

In the future, Kollatz envisions owning her own bakery, selling her baked goods, baking supplies and hosting more classes. “I’d love to be on the Christmas Cookie Challenge on the Food Network. If I get on that level, I’m good,” she said, laughing.

In the meantime, she’ll be working on an upcoming order — her biggest order yet — of 2,000 cookies for a local company, one dozen at a time in her homey kitchen with only one oven.

