One dies in Woodland Avenue house fire, Racine Fire Department reports

RACINE — One 74 year-old man died and a husband-and-wife couple survived in a house fire Sunday morning along Woodland Avenue, according to a news release from the Racine Fire Department.

The RFD is withholding the name of the deceased, pending notification of family.

The structure is deemed a total loss, estimated at $71,000, with a $30,000 loss in contents.

At 4:10 a.m. Sunday, the RFD was dispatched to a house fire in the 1800 block of Woodland Avenue in Racine and were told there were people still in the home. Two truck companies, three engines, a med unit and a command car responded.

Engine 6 from the firehouse near 16th Street and Taylor Avenue arrived first on-scene in under four minutes. Fire and heavy smoke were observed venting from windows, the RFD said.

There was fire on the first floor and in the basement of the single-story, single-family residence. The fire was believed to have started in the basement.

Evidence from the initial investigation indicates this fire was not the result of foul play. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, the RFD said.

The three elderly adults living at this address were transported by RFD rescue to Ascension All Saints’ emergency room. A husband and wife in their 70s were outside when firefighters arrived.

As of Sunday afternoon, the husband is in stable condition and is expected to be discharged. The wife was transported to the Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee as a precaution to receive specialized care for smoke inhalation sustained at the scene.

Despite high heat and zero visibility conditions inside, the third resident, a 74-year-old man, was found alive but unresponsive inside the back of the house. Firefighters from Quint 4 and Paramedics from MED 1 found and rescued the man to the outside and then carried him a few houses down to where the rescue squad was waiting, officials said.

The same paramedics who rescued the man from the home and carried him down the street doffed their firefighting gear and began treatment using advanced life support interventions during transport to the emergency room.

The man succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The Racine Police Department assisted at the scene, at the hospital and with the investigation. We Energies secured utilities. Racine Fire Bells responded just after 5 a.m. to provide rehab support to first responders.

