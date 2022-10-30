 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead, two injured in Mount Pleasant crash

Crash at KR and 31

A crash Sunday morning at the intersection of highways 31 and KR shut down traffic in the area for several hours, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said. A witness said they saw first responders performing CPR on the driver of the car involved in the crash.

 Submitted

One person died and two people were injured in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of highways 31 and KR, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The crash occurred when the driver of a Chrysler 300M attempting to make a left turn failed to yield to a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

Officers responded at 10:39 a.m. to the crash, which shut down traffic in the area for several hours. Upon arrival, first responders started performing CPR on the driver of the Chrysler, according to a witness.

The driver of the Chrysler and the driver and passenger of the Silverado were transported to a hospital by South Shore and Somers Rescue. The driver of the Chrysler died at the hospital, and the Silverado driver and passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Wisconsin State Patrol assisted Mount Pleasant Police in the accident reconstruction. It appears neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash, according to the MPPD.

