One dead, total of ten hurt in Sunday Highway 20 crash

RACINE COUNTY — One person was pronounced dead Sunday following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in western Racine County that injured a total of ten people, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Highway 20 and 63rd Drive for a two vehicle crash with multiple injuries.
Preliminary results revealed that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 20 near 63rd Drive lost control and crossed the center line striking a westbound vehicle. There was a total of ten injured occupants with three being extricated from the vehicles, the release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.
Numerous occupants were being treated for critical injuries with one person deceased. The identification of the deceased will not be released at this time pending notification of family.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released when appropriate, the Sheriff’s Office stated.
The roadway on Highway 20 between 63rd Drive and S Colony Avenue was closed for several hours after the crash, but as of 10 p.m. it was open.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
