One dead, total of 10 hurt in Sunday Highway 20 crash

YORKVILLE — One person was pronounced dead Sunday following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in western Racine County that injured a total of 10 people, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Highway 20 and 63rd Drive for a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 20 near 63rd Drive lost control and crossed the center line striking a westbound vehicle. There was a total of 10 injured occupants with three being extricated from the vehicles, a release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Numerous occupants were being treated for critical injuries, the Sheriff's Office reported. The identification of the deceased victim had not been released as of Sunday pending notification of family.

The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Kansasville, Raymond and South Shore fire departments.

The investigation into the crash was continuing as of Sunday and additional information will be released when appropriate, the Sheriff’s Office stated.