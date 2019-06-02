{{featured_button_text}}

SALEM LAKES — One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning in western Kenosha County.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the 26900 block of Highway AH, east of the Silver Lake and north of the Camp Lake areas of the Village of Salem Lakes.

Upon arrival, deputies found the operator of the vehicle, its only occupant, deceased.

Deputies said a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling on AH when it left the roadway, striking a culvert and a tree.

The driver died as a result the injuries sustained, deputies said. As of Sunday, the name and gender of the driver were being withheld pending proper notification

The investigation was continuing over the weekend.

