RACINE — A 34-year-old man is dead following a shooting incident early Sunday morning on the city's south side.
Racine police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Howe St. at 12:59 a.m. Sunday morning.
Callers reported hearing several shots fired and reported that a man was down on the ground.The victim was located and was transported to Ascension All Saints hospital, but eventually succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The investigation was ongoing as of Sunday and no one was in custody.
Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Just another example how Mason and old Arty have turned Racine around!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.