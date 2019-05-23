One dead after train hits vehicle in western Kenosha County

SALEM LAKES — A driver was killed after colliding with a Canadian National train Thursday afternoon.
The 103-car train was traveling south when it collided with a vehicle at 1:10 p.m. at a private crossing just north of 258th Avenue, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department press release.
The railroad’s intersection is about a quarter-mile from the main Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue station.
The train stopped north of Highway C (Wilmot Road). Local roadways approximately one mile north of the crash site in the Camp Lake Area were blocked by the train for several hours as investigators and first responders worked at the scene.
The Sheriff's Department said there is no danger to area residents from the train or its contents.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.