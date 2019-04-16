WATERFORD — On Friday, April 19, a full closure of Highway 20/83 (west Main Street), just to the west of Rivermoor Road, is planned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the village and state Department of Transportation announced.
Motorists are advised to plan accordingly.
To get around the closure, motorists can use Buena Park Road.
The closure is related to the ongoing reconstruction project of Higway 20/83 between Highway 36 in Rochester and Buena Park Road in Waterford. Work includes complete roadway and sidewalk reconstruction between Buena Park Road and Highway 36, as well as the reconstruction of the bridge over the Fox River.
The work is expected to be completed in the fall.
