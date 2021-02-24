One City of Racine alderman objects to process of how city administrator was selected

RACINE — Alderman Henry Perez took a moment during last week’s City Council meeting to criticize the process that led to the hiring of Racine’s new city administrator, Paul Vornholt. In his criticisms, Perez strongly suggest the Vornholt benefited from personally knowing Mayor Cory Mason.
Perez, however, was the sole alderman to publicly raise concerns as the rest of the council raised no objections before Vornholt’s appointment was confirmed.
Perez repeatedly said that his problem was with the process and not with the person, as he considered Vornholt highly qualified for the position.
“I’ve met with the gentleman, and I have no personal issues with him,” Perez said. “His experience is outstanding.”
Perez raised four concerns:
- Vornholt’s lack of a college degree.
- A lack of transparency in the process, since no national search was conducted.
- How Vornholt had a prior connection with Mason.
- How much Vornholt would be paid, despite the salary being in line with what the prior administrator was paid.
Mayor’s office responds
According to Shannon Powell, Mason’s chief of staff, the city decided not to do a national search due to the expense and because they wanted someone “who understands Wisconsin’s environment.”
He explained Wisconsin cities have unique challenges due to the tax restraints created by the state Legislature and the challenges of an urban environment.
Additionally, the city wanted to recruit someone with good connections in the state and federal government, which would benefit the city in situations such as the stimulus package.
Powell noted there are simply not a lot of people in Wisconsin with that kind of experience. Powell added that he initially talked to Vornholt to see if he had any recommendations for the city administrator job. To Powell’s surprise, considering Vornholt already had a job as Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s chief of staff, Vornholt said he was interested.
“I was very honored that he was willing to consider us,” Powell said.
Powell agreed with Perez that normally there would have been a more significant search, but was satisfied with the experience Vornholt brought to the job.
Career in government
Vornholt has an extensive background in government administration.
Before being Barrett’s chief of staff, he was the director of the Port of Milwaukee for six years. Prior to leading the Port of Milwaukee, he worked for a year as an administrator for the Division of Management Services in the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Office of the Attorney General.
From 1996-2001, he was the assistant county executive for Brown County.
Vornholt is expected to begin work as Racine’s city administrator on March 1.
Education
The City of Racine does not require the city administrator to have a college degree as a condition of employment.
The job description notes the city prefers a master’s degree in public administration, business administration or a related field.
However, that requirement can be supplemented by five years of experience in municipal government administration as a department or division head.
Vornholt attended the University of Wisconsin at Green Bay and Madison but did not earn a degree. He completed 100 college credits and studied education policy and public administration.
According to Vornholt, he left when an opportunity arose that would allow him to work in the Legislature as a legislative aide.
Vornholt later returned to college part-time on a number of occasions for additional course work, but he did not earn a degree, he said.
Perez noted that for many jobs in the city, a college degree is required. He added he did not want to see a double standard where that requirement was waived for certain people and not others.
He said if police officers and firefighters had to have degrees, then perhaps the city administrators should, too.
However, police officers and firefighters do not necessarily have to earn a degree for their jobs. While the city does require 60 hours of post high school credits, public safety applicants do not have to have a degree as a condition of employment.
Pay grade
Perez continued and noted the city administrator received one of the highest salaries in the city.
Vornholt will make $147,097 plus benefits. The salary was already included in the 2021 budget.
“That disappoints me,” Perez said. “That’s a high salary for someone with no college degree.”
He explained that some people have many challenges in obtaining a college degree and getting that experience. And here was someone who did not finish but yet earns a very high salary.
According to a document generated by Finance Director Kathleen Fischer, the salary was determined after analysis by the city’s compensation consultant. Additionally, it was considered consistent with what the city has paid previously, which was $146,000.
Fischer noted that Kenosha’s administrator is paid $165,000. The average pay for a city administrator in Wisconsin is $154,000, according to Fischer’s document.
Process
The second area of concern for Perez was the lack of a transparent hiring process.
The city opted not to pay for a national search, which can be expensive. However, neither did the city advertise locally or in Wisconsin.
Instead, city employees networked among themselves to determine who might be available and would fit the bill.
Perez was critical of that decision, saying: “At least advertise the job instead of making it an insider job.” Perez strongly suggested Vornholt benefitted from being a friend of Mason’s.
Mason and Vornholt have long been acquainted, which is not unusual for people working in government. Perez said he understood that they knew each other from experience, but the lack of transparency was problematic.