One City of Racine alderman objects to process of how city administrator was selected

He explained Wisconsin cities have unique challenges due to the tax restraints created by the state Legislature and the challenges of an urban environment.

Additionally, the city wanted to recruit someone with good connections in the state and federal government, which would benefit the city in situations such as the stimulus package.

Powell noted there are simply not a lot of people in Wisconsin with that kind of experience. Powell added that he initially talked to Vornholt to see if he had any recommendations for the city administrator job. To Powell’s surprise, considering Vornholt already had a job as Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s chief of staff, Vornholt said he was interested.

“I was very honored that he was willing to consider us,” Powell said.

Powell agreed with Perez that normally there would have been a more significant search, but was satisfied with the experience Vornholt brought to the job.

Career in government

Vornholt has an extensive background in government administration.