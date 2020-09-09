On the Air Sept. 10

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: AFL, West Coast at St. Kilda, FS2.
4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL, Richmond at Geelong, ESPN2.
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The ToyotaCare 250, at Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS2.
3:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula One, Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, at San Piero a Sieve, Italy, ESPN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.), ACCN.
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.: UCI, The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Correze, 135 miles, NBCSN.
5:30 a.m. (Friday): UCI, The Tour de France, Stage 13, Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary, 119 miles, NBCSN.
GOLF
5 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, first round, at Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.
8 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, rirst round, at Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, second round, at Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Safeway Open, first round, at Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., TGC.
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, second round, at Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC.
5 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, second round, at Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Kiwoom at LG, ESPN2.
4:25 a.m. (Friday): Kiwoom at LG, ESPNEWS.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Detroit at St. Louis, MLB Network.
5 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland, MLB Network.
8:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona OR San Francisco at San Diego, MLB Network.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:20 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City, NBC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Playoffs, Western Conference final, Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN.
RUGBY
11:55 a.m.: RFL, Wakefield Trinity at Hull FC, FS2.
2 p.m.: RFL, Warrington at Castleford, FS2.
5 a.m. (Friday): NRL, Parramatta at Penrith, FS2.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
2 p.m.: ATP, The U.S. Open: Men’s Doubles final, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
6 p.m.: WTA, The U.S. Open: Women’s Singles semifinals, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
8 p.m.: WTA, The U.S. Open: Women’s Singles semifinals, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
5 a.m. (Friday): Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA quarterfinals, TENNIS.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Indiana vs. New York, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.
7 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNEWS.
9 p.m.: Washington vs. Los Angeles, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ToyotaCare 250, at Richmond Raceway, Richmond (Va.), WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:15 p.m.: Cincinnati art Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:20 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City, WRNW (97.3 FM).
