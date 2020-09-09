 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the Air Sept. 10
0 comments

On the Air Sept. 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: AFL, West Coast at St. Kilda, FS2.

4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL, Richmond at Geelong, ESPN2.

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The ToyotaCare 250, at Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS2.

3:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula One, Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, at San Piero a Sieve, Italy, ESPN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.), ACCN.

CYCLING

5:30 a.m.: UCI, The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Correze, 135 miles, NBCSN.

5:30 a.m. (Friday): UCI, The Tour de France, Stage 13, Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary, 119 miles, NBCSN.

GOLF

5 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, first round, at Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.

8 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, rirst round, at Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, second round, at Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Safeway Open, first round, at Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., TGC.

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, second round, at Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC.

5 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, second round, at Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: Kiwoom at LG, ESPN2.

4:25 a.m. (Friday): Kiwoom at LG, ESPNEWS.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Detroit at St. Louis, MLB Network.

5 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland, MLB Network.

8:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona OR San Francisco at San Diego, MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City, NBC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Playoffs, Western Conference final, Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN.

RUGBY

11:55 a.m.: RFL, Wakefield Trinity at Hull FC, FS2.

2 p.m.: RFL, Warrington at Castleford, FS2.

5 a.m. (Friday): NRL, Parramatta at Penrith, FS2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

2 p.m.: ATP, The U.S. Open: Men’s Doubles final, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: WTA, The U.S. Open: Women’s Singles semifinals, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

8 p.m.: WTA, The U.S. Open: Women’s Singles semifinals, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

5 a.m. (Friday): Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA quarterfinals, TENNIS.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Indiana vs. New York, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.

7 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNEWS.

9 p.m.: Washington vs. Los Angeles, at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ToyotaCare 250, at Richmond Raceway, Richmond (Va.), WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:15 p.m.: Cincinnati art Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City, WRNW (97.3 FM).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse
Local News

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse

In both killings, video shows the 17-year-old being pursued before shots are fired. Although some claimed that the first man killed had thrown a weapon at Rittenhouse, the criminal complaint filed with the Kenosha County District Attorney states that he threw a plastic bag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News