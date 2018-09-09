‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Dr. Peggy James and Dr. Christopher Hudspeth discuss UW-Parkside’s Smart Cities Brown Bag Lunch Series, which begins Wednesday, Sept. 12.
Tuesday — Dr. Robert Ducofffe, provost of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Wednesday — Saeeda Hafiz, author of “The Healing: One Woman’s Journey from Poverty to Inner Riches.”
Thursday — Director of Kenosha County Parks Matthew Collins and Nan Calvert talk about the Pike River Rendezvous.
Friday — Malinda Maynor Lowery, author of “The Lumbee Indians: An American Struggle.”
Saturday — Programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
