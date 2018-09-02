‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — No program because of Labor Day.
Tuesday — Laurence Steinberg, author of “Age of Opportunity: Lessons from the New Science of Adolescence.”
Wednesday — Dr. Thomas J. Harbin, author of “Beyond Anger: A Guide for Men.”
Thursday — Melissa Radke, author of “Eat Cake, Be Brave.” Radke’s online videos have received millions of views across various platforms. She writes about self-esteem issues.
Friday — Dr. David Zimmerman, provost at Carthage College.
Saturday — Programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
