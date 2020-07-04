On The Air for July 5

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, ESPN.
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBA.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: TBT: Jimmy V vs. Herd That, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.
3 p.m.: TBT: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.
6 p.m.: TBT: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN2.
8 p.m.: TBT: Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN2.
GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, CBS.
HORSE RACING
Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS1.
KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.: LG at Samsung, ESPN.
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.: NRL: South Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown, FS1.
MEN'S SOCCER
6 a.m.: Premier League: Sheffield United at Burnley, NBCSN.
8:10 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United, NBCSN.
10:25 a.m.: Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, NBCSN.
12:25 p.m.: Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma, ESPN2.
1 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton, NBC.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m.: NWSL: Challenge Cup: Houston vs. OL Reign, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN.
4 p.m.: NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Chicago, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN.
TENNIS
9 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, Draft Kings All American Team Cup: Day 3, TENNIS.
Noon: The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 3, TENNIS.
