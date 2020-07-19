On The Air for July 22

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BOWLING
7 p.m.: PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1
8 p.m.: PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1
GOLF
6 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, TGC
9 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, TGC
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Lotte at SK, ESPN2
4:25 a.m. (Thursday): LG at KT, ESPN2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Summer Camp: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, MLB
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Thursday): NRL: Wests at Parramatta, FS1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
11:55 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United, NBCSN
2 p.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool, NBCSN
2:30 p.m.: Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria, ESPN
5 p.m.: USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh, ESPN2
7 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
9:30 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped), CBSSN
TENNIS
8 a.m.: WTT: San Diego vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., ESPN2
9 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TEN
2 p.m.: WTT: Chicago vs. Springfield; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TEN
6 p.m.: WTT: Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN
