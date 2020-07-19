On The Air for July 22
0 comments

On The Air for July 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOWLING

7 p.m.: PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1

8 p.m.: PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1

GOLF

6 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, TGC

9 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, TGC

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: Lotte at SK, ESPN2

4:25 a.m. (Thursday): LG at KT, ESPN2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Summer Camp: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, MLB

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Thursday): NRL: Wests at Parramatta, FS1

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

11:55 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United, NBCSN

2 p.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool, NBCSN

2:30 p.m.: Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria, ESPN

5 p.m.: USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh, ESPN2

7 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

9:30 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped), CBSSN

TENNIS

8 a.m.: WTT: San Diego vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., ESPN2

9 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TEN

2 p.m.: WTT: Chicago vs. Springfield; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TEN

6 p.m.: WTT: Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in Civic Center Park (May 31, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News