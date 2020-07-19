On The Air for July 21
On The Air for July 21

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOWLING

6 p.m.: PBA: King of the Lanes 3, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1

7 p.m.: PBA: King of the Lanes 4, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1

BOXING

7 p.m.: Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas, ESPN

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: LG at KT, ESPN2

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday): Lotte at SK, ESPN2 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Summer Camp: Houston at Kansas City, MLB

7 p.m.: Summer Camp: Colorado at Texas, MLB

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Watford, NBCSN

12:25 p.m.: Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta, ESPN

2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa, NBCSN

TENNIS

8 a.m.: WTT: Orlando vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2

9 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TEN

2 p.m.: WTT: Philadelphia vs. Chicago; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TEN

6 p.m.: WTT: Orange County vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., CBSSN

