On The Air for July 21

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BOWLING
6 p.m.: PBA: King of the Lanes 3, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1
7 p.m.: PBA: King of the Lanes 4, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1
BOXING
7 p.m.: Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas, ESPN
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: LG at KT, ESPN2
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday): Lotte at SK, ESPN2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Summer Camp: Houston at Kansas City, MLB
7 p.m.: Summer Camp: Colorado at Texas, MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Watford, NBCSN
12:25 p.m.: Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta, ESPN
2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa, NBCSN
TENNIS
8 a.m.: WTT: Orlando vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2
9 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TEN
2 p.m.: WTT: Philadelphia vs. Chicago; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TEN
6 p.m.: WTT: Orange County vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., CBSSN
