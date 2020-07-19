On The Air for July 20

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BOWLING
7 p.m.: PBA: King of the Lanes 1, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1.
7 p.m.: PBA: King of the Lanes 2, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday): LG at KT, ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: Summer Camp: Philadelphia at NY Yankees, MLBN.
8 p.m.: Summer Camp: LA Angels at San Diego, MLBN.
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Inter Miami CF vs. NY City FC, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Sheffield United, NBCSN.
2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton, NBCSN.
6 p.m.: USL: Loudoun United at Hartford Athletic, ESPN2.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, TENNIS.
9 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3; WTT: Philadelphia vs. Springfield & Chicago vs. San Diego; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS.
6 p.m.: WTT: New York vs. Orange Country, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., TENNIS.
