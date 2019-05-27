RACINE — Veteran Zachary Zdroik, guest speaker of the Memorial Day ceremony at Graceland Cemetery, contemplated his time serving in Iraq as he reflected on what Memorial Day means to him.
Zdroik, a Racine County Veterans Service officer, said he was a "terrified, 18-year-old kid" when he first joined the Marines. On one of his first days, his commanding officer, Capt. Mendoza, asked to speak with him.
Zdroik said he was surprised that Mendoza — commanding officer of more than 300 — asked him questions about himself and his family. Zdroik told him about how his sister danced and his brother took tae kwon do classes.
Throughout basic training and deployment to Iraq, Zdroik said that Mendoza was the heart and soul of the company. When the crew was waiting to start on a mission to clear an Iraqi city, Mendoza approached Zdroik and asked him how his brother was doing in tae kwon do. Zdroik said he was surprised that Mendoza remembered that details about him.
A little while later, while walking up to the city, everyone heard a big boom and saw dust flying. They knew they had just lost somebody. They soon learned that Mendoza had stepped on a land mine.
"You could see the guys' faces — anger and sadness," Zdroik said. "It hurt us all."
He said the loss didn't really hit him until after deployment, at a memorial service for Mendoza when he saw his children and family.
"He's not going to be able to take his kid to school Monday. He's not gonna be able to walk his daughter down the aisle," Zdroik said. "These little things that all of us do every single day, we take advantage of sometimes. Those little moments mean the world."
Zdroik said that on Memorial Day, we should remember those who lost their lives while serving, but also honor those lost by living our lives to our best ability.
"We need to live our best lives, the best way we can, to honor them because they are not here to live those special moments," Zdroik said.
Honoring the fallen
After the Memorial Day parade, many people gathered Monday to honor those who gave their lives in the line of duty.
"Today is a day that sorrow is greeted by incredible dignity and honor. We honor those we have lost and take great pride in their sacrifices, the services they provided and lives they lived," said Trevor Jung, who represents the 9th District on the Racine City Council.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said that Memorial Day provides an opportunity to remember the freedoms Americans have because of the men and women who gave their lives in service to the country.
"I have the freedom to say whatever I want because men and women so brave, so honorable, that they died protecting that freedom," he said. "They died protecting the freedom of speech and the freedom of religion and the freedom of expression, the freedom to pursue happiness, the freedom to live our lives in the way we choose, the freedom to get an education, pursue a career and raise children with the values that we deem best."
Racine Mayor Cory Mason read a letter that Abraham Lincoln had written to a mother who had lost five of her sons in the Civil War. In the letter, Lincoln expressed condolence for her loss and thanks for her sons' service.
"I hope that we can earn that legacy and sacrifice as we remember those who have given their lives on this Memorial Day," Mason said.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said that Memorial Day allows everyone the opportunity to reflect on what it means to sacrifice as much as those who gave their lives while serving their country.
"As we go forward, I hold the reality of all our ancestors' sacrifices, and hope to honor them with my work and our work in public service, and especially to honor the veterans who are amongst us today, and do right by them," Neubauer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.