On Foxconn and Mount Pleasant's future: So many questions... that could be answered in 2023

Mount Pleasant village officials don’t want to talk about Foxconn anymore. They’ll talk about prospects of development in what was referred to as the Foxconn Areas, just without the F word that started it all.

Last month, The Journal Times repeatedly sought an interview with Claude Lois — TID No. 5 project manager contracted by the village, whose title was previously “Foxconn project manager” — but we were rejected. Instead, we received a three-paragraph statement from Village President Dave DeGroot in which DeGroot opined on the potential for TID No. 5 and spoke highly of Lois’s work, but didn’t mention Foxconn by name.

The village has held just one public hearing on the project since 2019. During that hearing, which was held in the Racine County Board Chambers in Yorkville on March 22, there were fewer than 10 members of the public in attendance and there was no time for the public or press to ask questions. Foxconn representatives were invited, but didn’t show up.

That’s what led Kelly Gallaher — who manages the A Better Mount Pleasant group, through which she is a relentless critic of village leadership and the Foxconn project — to organize a panel of critics of the Foxconn project Wednesday night at Gateway Technical College.

“It was clear the public wanted a conversation that wasn’t happening in Village Hall,” Gallaher said Wednesday evening to an audience of about 80 in person and a few hundred more watching via Facebook Live.

One of the panelists, Lawrence Tabak — an award-winning journalist and author of the book “Foxconned” published last year — said “The great tragedy in my mind is nobody took the time to ask” if the public wanted a transformative project like Foxconn. He recalled a Mount Pleasant resident telling him years ago, as the project was gaining steam, “I feel like I’ve been run over by a train.” Tabak and Gallaher repeatedly noted that the public was never polled and there were no referendums on whether they believed the Village Board should approve such a transformative project.

Gallaher said multiple officials involved in decision-making around the Foxconn project were invited to sit on Wednesday’s panel, but none of them replied.

One of the planners in the Mount Pleasant Community Development Department, Robin Palm, launched an informal Twitter campaign to get himself added to the panel, but was turned down; he showed up and sat in the audience anyway.

The panel was hosted by Nilay Patel, a graduate of The Prairie School and editor-in-chief of TheVerge.com, an online technology news outlet that has published multiple investigative pieces on the Foxconn project in Wisconsin.

On the panel were:

Tabak.

Kathleen Gallagher, a Pulitzer Prize winner who is now executive director of the 5 Lakes Institute nonprofit and writes a column for the Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel.

State Rep. Gordon Hintz, former leader of Assembly Democrats and current Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation board member.

David Merriman, a professor at the University of Illinois Chicago who studies tax-increment financing districts (a.k.a. TIDs).

Ticking clock on unanswered questions

The question that hung over the room at the end of the night was: Could Mount Pleasant go bankrupt? Could there be disaster around the corner?

Right now, the village owes more than $210 million in debt and interest on the TIF revenue bonds alone, to be paid by 2047. Payments in 2024 are to increase to $5.9 million. From 2024-2032, the average yearly debt repayment will be $6.9 million. It will be $10.4 million from 2033-2046, followed by a final payment of $245,000 in 2047.

The village also owes around $78 million on its 2021 Clean Water Fund Loan — for which the TID share is $46.75 million — with the first payment of $2.3 million being paid this year.

But starting in 2023, Foxconn is required by contract to pay taxes to the village as if its property in Mount Pleasant was worth $1.4 billion even though it has only been assessed to be worth around $500 million.

So, next year, Foxconn will be legally required to pay the village $30 million every year, thus covering the debt and then some.

Village’s long-term plans rely on Foxconn paying up

The question now being asked openly outside of Village Hall is: Will Foxconn pay?

Local government officials, if they are nervous, are not showing it.

"I'm not worried at all. I'm not concerned at all,” Ram Bhatia, a current Mount Pleasant Village Board trustee who was first elected in 2018, said in a phone interview Thursday morning.

Foxconn has fulfilled its obligations thus far in terms of paying taxes. The company paid $9.1 million in 2021, making the Taiwanese tech giant Racine County’s biggest taxpayer. The village has indicated it will be willing to take Foxconn to court if the company fails to pay.

“If Foxconn defaults in the future regarding its financial obligations, the Village would seek compensation to the fullest legal extent,” a spokesperson said in March.

But forcing a foreign company to follow U.S. law can be easier said than done.

Can a Taiwanese company be forced to abide by U.S. law? In the past, Foxconn has been known to take bold measures to avoid litigation. While being sued for copyright infringement by an Illinois company, Foxconn argued that since it is based in Taiwan, it could not be sued in Illinois court. “They think they can’t be sued in Illinois, and it’s not clear to me whether they think they can be sued in the United States at all,” Tim Sendek, an attorney for the Illinois company JST Corporation, told The Journal Times in 2019. That argument appears to have worked, however. In 2020, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a dismissal of JST’s case “for lack of personal jurisdiction.”

“The way Foxconn operates, they’re cheap … They’re into buying time,” Hintz said. “Will they pay it? Are they going to drag it out in court?”

Hintz harkened back to 2018 and 2019 when Foxconn was denying reports that it was abandoning its plans for LCD manufacturing plants, even though those plans actually were being abandoned. “They (Foxconn) continue to gaslight … They were so dishonest with the public.”

Panelists say original pitch was unfeasible Panelists Wednesday night agreed that there can be significant manufacturing on U.S. soil in the years to come, but not to the scale of 13,000 good-paying new jobs building TV screens in Mount Pleasant. “We’re going to do a lot more manufacturing in the United States (in the future) but it’s going to be done by a lot less people,” David Merriman said. Those working in manufacturing in the future won’t be welding car chassis together; they will be “people working in front of computer screens,” said Lawrence Tabak. The jobs may pay well, but there won’t be 13,000 of them working on an assembly floor in a 10 million-square-foot building; they are more likely to be giving orders to robots. The university problem Kathleen Gallagher also noted that Intel Corporation’s chosen megaproject location is 20 miles from Ohio State University, while the nearest research universities to Mount Pleasant are 80-100 miles away in Chicago and Madison. “It’s hard to get those high-paying jobs if you don’t have a research university right there,” Gallagher said.

If Foxconn refuses to pay up, and Mount Pleasant wins a court battle, Foxconn’s local property could be foreclosed on.

If that happens, Foxconn’s 1-million-square-foot manufacturing center, “The Globe” and all of its other Racine County holdings — valued at around half-a-billion dollars — would become property of Mount Pleasant. That property could then be used as collateral or be sold, potentially allowing the village to make up for the lost tax revenue.

“Foxconn is contractually obligated to make the village whole,” Hintz said, noting that, if Foxconn breaches its contract, “the village has a pretty big hammer.”

But if Foxconn doesn’t pay and a court battle takes years, the village could be forced to take out more loans to pay off the pre-existing loans until it can get the money it’s owed from Foxconn — thus adding to the village’s already enormous debt. The village’s total debt related just to TID No. 5 is more than double the village’s yearly operating budget.

How valuable is the land?

Even if Foxconn completely abandons the village, Hintz said it would be wrong to view the property as “a black hole.”

“I think everybody wants to see something good there,” Hintz continued, echoing the past statements of village officials asking the public to wait and see.

“Even if Foxconn doesn’t do what they promised to do ... We have the road, we have the sewer, we have the electric ... (We are) ready for a huge development,” Bhatia said before referencing “Field of Dreams,” the 1989 baseball movie starring Kevin Costner: “If you build, somebody will come.”

Gallagher disagreed with Hintz. “I don’t think it’s valuable until someone makes it valuable,” she said.

Gallagher noted that there’s available land all over the country. Intel Corporation in January picked Ohio over Mount Pleasant for its multibillion-dollar microchip megaproject, and Ohio didn’t make the pre-investments in infrastructure that Mount Pleasant and Racine County already have.

Foxconn abandoning this much investment, however, would be largely unprecedented. Profitable companies just don’t do that, and Foxconn — known internationally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. — is ranked among the planet’s 25 most valuable companies.

“They’re not going to walk away from this; I can’t imagine that,” Bhatia said.

‘We don’t really know’

Patel later asked panelists “Do the ends justify the means?” to which Merriman replied, “We don’t know what the ends are … We don’t really know what will happen.”

The clock is ticking down to Tax Day 2023, when Mount Pleasant will know if it’s going to get the money from Foxconn the village needs to pay off its debt, or if an international court battle could be brewing.

“If Foxconn decides to default," Merriman said, "Mount Pleasant is not going to be in a good place."

Small government? Lawrence Tabak got a laugh from the audience when he noted that Village President Dave DeGroot, who has also repeatedly declined requests to be interviewed, ran on a platform of “small government and transparency.” Tabak then said “Does the government feel small to you?” after which Mike Mitchell, a Mount Pleasant resident sitting in the back of the lecture hall, said “No” out loud. “They’re not transparent,” Mitchell told a reporter later in the evening. Village officials signed non-disclosure agreements explicitly banning them from talking about the Foxconn proposal during early discussions. The proposed incentive package to Foxconn, which has since been thrown out and was never close to being fulfilled, included the largest possible payouts to a foreign company in state history, with Wisconsin offering up to $3 billion if Foxconn created 13,000 jobs in Racine County. Mitchell's partner, Carol Gavigan, said she "was a little bit leery" of the project from the start and has continually lost faith in the last three years. “They’re not transparent," she said.

Asked for comment on this story, Foxconn Technology Group gave the following statement:

"Despite changes in market demand, Foxconn has continued to find ways to create new business opportunities in Wisconsin, investing nearly $1 billion to-date. With more than 600 employees verified by economic development officials as part of its most recent report to the State of Wisconsin, Foxconn has since hired several hundred more employees in direct response to continued business growth.

"As the largest property taxpayer in Racine County at approximately $9.1 million, Foxconn also continues to pay its approximate year-over-year $7.3 million special assessment payments to the village in addition to the $60 million Foxconn paid to the Village in 2017 — demonstrating the company’s ability to meet contractual payments while adapting to market demand.

"The Wisconsin site remains a key strategic asset to the company in order to respond to market demand for Foxconn related activities or activities that involve joint venture partnerships."