On day 15 of 22-day fast supporting climate change legislation, the 'Wisconsin 7' rally in Racine

RACINE — Friday was day 15 of a 22-day fast for seven people in southeast Wisconsin working to bring greater awareness to climate justice.
They call themselves the Wisconsin 7. They are part of the Fasting for Climate Justice team.
The group held a rally in Racine on Friday at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, where they called on the Wisconsin Legislature to retain the aspects of Gov. Tony Evers’ budget dealing with climate justice.
Wisconsin 7
The members of the Wisconsin 7 are: Rev. Jonathan Barker, Tory Lowe, Vaun Mayes, Justin Blake, Jill Ferguson, Joe Cardinali and Andy Berg.
Lowe is an activist in Milwaukee, largely known as a voice for equality and a resource for families in the aftermath of violence. He has built a name as an advocate for the people, whether the problem is police misconduct, dirty drinking water, missing persons, human trafficking or violence in the streets.
Mayes, a community activist and advocate, founded Program The Parks MKE, a youth-empowerment-focused nonprofit campaign, as well as Community Task Force MKE.
Blake, a community leader in southeastern Wisconsin, works to lift up African-American communities from Chicago to Milwaukee. He founded Black Underground Recycling, a program that recycles materials to fund food programs and to create jobs. He entered the public eye after becoming a spokesman for his family after his nephew, Jacob Blake, was shot by Kenosha Police last summer following a domestic dispute.
Ferguson is a grandmother of eight, a soon-to-be great-grandmother, a lifelong peace activist, and serves on the steering committee of Peace Action Wisconsin.
Cardinali is a former Kenosha County Board supervisor who is chairperson of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside College Democrats. He also is the Wisconsin Democrats’ community organizer of Kenosha County.
Berg is a Kenosha County Board supervisor and serves as executive director of Garden of Eatin-Kenosha, president of the Kenosha County Veterans Council, and is a retired Army veteran.
Barker is the pastor at Kenosha’s Grace Lutheran Church and is also co-founder of Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Kenosha. He is the author of, “Jesus Would Demand a Green New Deal: The Story of Why One Christian Pastor Went On a 12 Day Fast For a Green New Deal.”
Budget proposal
Evers unveiled his proposed $91 billion state budget in February. The Wisconsin Legislature is to begin debating it this summer, although discussions are already well underway.
The budget submitted by the governor includes climate change-related initiatives, including renewable energy projects, electrifying transportation, clean water, programs for farmers and land conservation.
Also in the budget is a proposal for an Office of Environmental Justice to create a more equitable transition to a green economy; in other words, a transition that does not leave traditionally marginalized communities behind.
Barker explained that climate justice looks at ways that communities can be lifted up.
He gave just a few examples of programs in the budget that climate justice advocates are supporting.
“The Office of Environmental Justice will have communities of color, indigenous communities, and communities impacted by poverty be part of the planning process as our state continues to makes decisions around climate mitigation, and as we transition to a green economy,” Barker said. “That’s a big deal to make sure everybody has a seat at the table.”
Another big deal is making sure people have the training they need for future jobs.
As one example, he noted that Evers’ budget includes funding for training people in green jobs, such as renewable energy.
“That would include training people who have been incarcerated, for instance, or who are leaving incarceration,” Barker said, noting that such jobs can be family-sustaining.
Another aspect of the budget climate justice advocates are championing is $40 million for lead pipe removal — important for impoverished communities without the means to replace old pipes.
Barker said another area where some communities are left out are programs that help people make repairs to their dwellings in order to have greater energy efficiency. Poor people are left out of these programs because they tend to be renters and have higher energy costs as a result.
However, when people can renovate their dwellings to be more energy-efficient, they save money every month on the cost of energy.
There is a second program that assists low-income homeowners to finance home-energy efficiency.
These are ways to create broader access, so it’s not just middle class folks who are getting benefits, but all of our communities in Wisconsin,” Barker said.
Response
Barker said the response from the Legislature and the public has been positive as the Wisconsin 7 and Fasting for Climate Justice travel from community to community raising awareness.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, are among those who have come out to support the cause. Members of the Racine Dominican Eco-Justice Center have also come out in support.
Barker said there are also people across the state who are fasting in support, whether it is skipping one meal or several.
In a February interview with Wisconsin Public Radio, state Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Green Bay, said Evers was “biting off more than is realistic.” But, he thinks there is will among lawmakers to achieve consensus in some areas.
“I think that there will be movement on a number of things in the natural resources, energy area — maybe not to the extent that the governor wanted,” said Cowles.