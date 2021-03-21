On day 15 of 22-day fast supporting climate change legislation, the 'Wisconsin 7' rally in Racine

Another aspect of the budget climate justice advocates are championing is $40 million for lead pipe removal — important for impoverished communities without the means to replace old pipes.

Barker said another area where some communities are left out are programs that help people make repairs to their dwellings in order to have greater energy efficiency. Poor people are left out of these programs because they tend to be renters and have higher energy costs as a result.

However, when people can renovate their dwellings to be more energy-efficient, they save money every month on the cost of energy.

There is a second program that assists low-income homeowners to finance home-energy efficiency.

These are ways to create broader access, so it’s not just middle class folks who are getting benefits, but all of our communities in Wisconsin,” Barker said.

Response

Barker said the response from the Legislature and the public has been positive as the Wisconsin 7 and Fasting for Climate Justice travel from community to community raising awareness.