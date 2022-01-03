Omicron is reportedly less severe than delta. Why are hospitals fuller than ever?

Early studies indicated that the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus caused less severe COVID-19 symptoms than the preceding delta variant. But hospitals are still filling with people who are seriously sick from COVID.

Why?

“It’s a matter of proportion,” Dr. Mary Beth Kingston, Advocate Aurora Health’s chief nursing officer, told reporters in a briefing Monday.

Let’s say 1% of people who caught the delta variant were hospitalized, and there were 1,000 people in a community who tested positive. That would put 10 people in the hospital.

Now let’s say 0.8% of people who catch the omicron variant are hospitalized, but it spreads twice as much, infecting 2,000 people. That would put 16 people in the hospital.

Also, when more people test positive, that means there are more people who are able to spread the virus, allowing case rates to increase exponentially. As such, it’s easier for an outbreak of 10 people to be contained than it would be to contain an outbreak of 30 people.

Adding to the strain on the American health care system, it’s also incredibly rare for a COVID patient to be in the hospital for only a day or two. According to a July study from the University of Manchester, the average hospital stay for COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital but never taken to the intensive care unit was 8.4 days. For those admitted to the intensive care unit, their average total stay was 16.2 days — with the average ICU stay being two days, in addition to the 14.2 average days in the hospital not in the ICU.

Those beds then take longer to open up for new patients, who more often than not are sick with something other than COVID-19.

In effect, it may be better in terms of hospital capacity to treat three separate heart attack patients — for whom the average hospital stay is about 5.4 days — than to treat a single COVID-19 patient who ends up in the ICU, especially since COVID patients are so work-intensive. Their rooms require extra cleaning after discharge, not to mention the extra precautions nurses and other medical staff have to take to prevent a patient’s infection from spreading.

Spread worsening

Not only does the omicron variant appear to be more contagious than delta — which had been more contagious than prior variants — but it is arising when transmission rates of infectious diseases are higher: the winter holiday season.

Also, even if illnesses caused by omicron are consistently not as severe as those caused by delta, they still can be deadly, especially to those with pre-existing conditions.

The quickness and breadth of the spread of omicron has quickly overrun many Wisconsin hospitals. Advocate Aurora, which operates more than two dozen hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, reported Monday that its number of COVID-19 inpatients has doubled over the prior 30 days and quadrupled over the past 60 days.

“We’re not turning away people from our hospitals at all,” Dr. Jeff Bahr, Advocate Aurora chief medical group officer, said Monday, but he added many elective surgeries and other treatments have been delayed in certain areas, with waiting times in emergency rooms and other facilities consistently taking hours.

Three AAH urgent-care facilities in the Milwaukee area have been temporarily shut down since last week, allowing the staff of those facilities to support staff at other treatment centers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued an alert on Dec. 31 that all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are “experiencing high to critically high COVID-19 community transmission.” As such, DHS is recommending everyone to wear masks “in public indoor settings.”

Few local governments have any form of mask mandate currently, although the City of Racine and Dane County, which includes Madison, both have one in place.

