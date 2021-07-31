Olympics: Waterford's Bernau wins bronze medal in mixed trap shooting

In the gold medal match, Spain and San Marino each shot lower scores than the final competitors, with Spain’s Fatima Galvez and Alberto Hernandez winning 41-40. Alessandra Perilli, who won the first medal ever for the tiny country of San Marino in women’s trap, won San Marino’s first silver alongside Gian Berti.

The medal is San Marino’s highest in the Olympics and just its second in 61 years of competition.

Bernau’s clay target shooting experience began when she was just 12 years old at a 4-H club in the Town of Waterford.

A few years later, her father introduced her to the Burlington and Waterford shooting teams where she shot American trap, skeet, and sporting clays through the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP).

In 2014, Bernau attended an SCTP development camp held at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The camp was designed to introduce young SCTP athletes into the Olympic disciplines of shotgun sports.

She began shooting in USA Shooting sanctioned competitions in the summer of 2016 at the Junior Olympic Championships. She competed in her first selection match in Fort Benning, Georgia at the 2017 Spring Selection Match.