RACINE — Matt Rothschild, executive director of The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, is scheduled to present the program “Why Democracies Fail” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave.
The program is co-sponsored by the Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice and the Social Justice Committee of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, and is free and open to the public.
Their foundation of “Social Justice” is what drove the French Revolution. Lets do that here? The Progressives think this “is their time” to over throw our Constitution and go the Marxist route. They have indoctrinated/groomed three generations of our youth in the education system. But Trump is their ONLY MAJOR ROADBLOCK! And they wonder why Trump was elected.
Trump has created the lowest unemployment rates for minorities since records were kept. The victims on todays Social Justice radar are the biggest recipients in this Trump boom.
True Patriots need to do a full court press and vote! It will be the most important vote you have made.
Yes they fail when evil anarchist socialist politicians try to force America to give up liberty and freedom...for group and Mob rule ... and it is happening now in front of us by the demoncRATS
