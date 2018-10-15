Try 1 month for 99¢
Olympia Brown Church

Olympia Brown Unitarian Church, 625 College Ave.

RACINE — Matt Rothschild, executive director of The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, is scheduled to present the program  “Why Democracies Fail” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave.

The program is co-sponsored by the Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice and the Social Justice Committee of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, and is free and open to the public.

