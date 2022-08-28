Olivia Turquoise makes her directorial debut with 'The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls'

RACINE — When Olivia Turquoise made the jump from actor to director, she knew the play she chose for her directorial debut would be one that centered the voices of Black women.

After reading many plays, she chose “The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls” by Keli Goff.

“This one stuck with me,” she said. “So much of it relates to the everyday reality of being a Black woman — with our hair, the discrimination, the journey.”

She added, “I thought, yes, let’s tell this story.”

The presentation is supported through the SC Johnson’s Community Interest Programs and will be presented at the Golden Rondell Theater, 1525 Howe St., at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 11.

Actors

Turquoise said the actors were looking forward to characters they could relate to, and they responded enthusiastically to the script.

“Even before they read the scripts, they were saying I hope there’s a story in there about folks telling me I have good hair,” she recalled.

The play did not disappoint as there is a scene where a character talks about “good hair.” The character is an actress having difficulty because she wears her hair naturally, in an afro, and the casting directors thought it would be better if the audience saw her with lady-like hair — something like Michelle Obama.

In a different scene, a character struggles with the expectations of her boyfriend, who would like her to wear her natural hair.

The scenes reflect the constant pressure of expectations on the characters that arise in their different worlds, from work to relationships.

As they were reading the different scenes, Turquoise said the actors would often say, “This is me.”

“See, I knew what I was doing,” she laughed. “It might be my first time, but I knew what I was doing.”

Crowns

The presentation is not a full production with sets and scenery, but it’s not quite a reading, either.

Instead, it’s something in between as the actors will be off-book and performing.

The character stories are told with a combination of monologues and scenes from the lives of the characters.

“Sometimes the audience will be laughing, but then a skit or monologue will pull them back into the realities of everyday life for women of color,” Turquoise said.

The play was written for a diverse audience. There will be some in the audience familiar with the scenarios being presented, and some learning something new, she explained.

The play features a scene in a salon, and through it there may be those in the audience who learn more about braids and weaves than they did before.

Turquoise explained some hairstyles worn by Black women require a trip to the salon about every two weeks to maintain. The scene represents the relationship that develops between the stylist and the clients.

“The stylist is like your therapist,” she said. “It’s a community that connects you … You’re there for hours every couple of weeks, so you’re building that bond.”

However, there are also themes universal to women.

The show does touch on rape, she said, and there is strong language — because that is part of the stories being told by the characters.

Healing and safety

There is an element of re-living racial trauma for the actors, but there is also an element of healing as they perform, Turquoise explained.

“The healing comes from knowing you’re not alone,” she added. “Because sometimes it feels like what is happening is only happening to you, but in telling these stories, you learn you are not alone.”

Learning you are not alone is a step toward working on the healing process and reclaiming your voice, she added.

Turquoise has been in theater for most of her life. For her, the theater was a safe space, her happy place. When she was in character, she could leave behind whatever was going on at home or work and focus on the person she was portraying.

“It brought me joy,” she said and added by creating this theatre experience in Racine, she hoped to create a space for the actors that would bring them joy and healing.

“I am trying to give them what I have experienced,” she said.

Turquoise is the owner of Resilient by Design-Healing & Consulting, and is utilizing her experience and knowledge of wellness and creating safe spaces in her theater work.

“This is another extension of that,” she said. “It’s creating a space that doesn’t look like your traditional wellness-healing spaces.”

It’s another place where the participants can learn about themselves, find their voice and empowerment.

Support

Turquoise began performing in about the fifth grade, participating in some school productions, but was more involved with the summer productions at University of Wisconsin-Parkside through the pre-college program with Mary Helena, who has long been known in the area for her theater work and historical storytelling. Additionally, Turquoise was also employed in the theater through the mayor’s office as part of a program where youth were employed for the summer.

Currently, she is part of the MPower Theater in Milwaukee as a stage actor.

When Turquoise decided to switch roles and direct a show of her own in Racine, she went to Catina Cole, her director at MPower for advice.

Cole told her, “Don’t try and do this alone.”

So Turquoise reached out to Joan Roehre, owner of the event space Social on Sixth, who has long been involved in theater, and April Harris, of the Black Arts Council of Racine, who was instrumental in getting the word out to potential actors.

Others in the community have also been supportive of the effort. Scott Terry, of Mahogany Gallery, and The Branch at 1501 allowed the group space to rehearse.

She stressed the production has been a community endeavor.

Turquoise said in future productions she anticipates featuring shows with both men and women.