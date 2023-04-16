RACINE — A structure fire on Olive Street caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to the structure and $7,000 to contents, the Racine Fire Department reported.

No injuries were reported.

Electrical failure was cited as the cause of the fire, and the blaze could have led to more damage if the homeowner did not have working smoke detectors that were monitored by an alarm company, according to a news release from the RFD.

The RFD was dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Olive Street for a report of a smoke detector activation, which was called in by an alarm company.

Engine 5 arrived within five minutes and immediately called a working fire due to fire and smoke coming out of a rear first floor window.

An interior fire attack was performed, and the home was searched for residents.

The fire was deemed under control within 10 minutes and total loss stopped within 30 minutes, the RFD said.

The fire damage was limited to one bedroom with minor smoke damage on the first and second stories of the house.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Crews from Engines 1, 5 and 6, Truck 1, Quint 4 and Med 4 assisted with fire attack, water supply, searching for victims, salvage and overhaul activities.

The six fire apparatus listed included 20 fire personnel who mitigated the emergency, officials said.

The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control on scene. A battalion chief, safety chief, and fire investigator also were on scene.

We Energies controlled the natural gas and electrical utilities to the building.

The RFD is reminding residents that all homes should have at least one working smoke detector on every floor.

5 most common causes of reported house fires 5 most common causes of reported house fires #5. Smoking materials #4. Intentional #3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment #2. Heating equipment #1. Cooking