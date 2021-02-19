 Skip to main content
Older brothers helping care for twin tamarin monkeys born at Racine Zoo this week
Older brothers helping care for twin tamarin monkeys born at Racine Zoo this week

Valentino and twins

Emperor tamarin Valentino carries his newborn twin siblings on his back at the Racine Zoo. Valentino's mother, Amelie, gave birth to the twins on Feb. 12 at the zoo. 

 Photo courtesy of the Racine Zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo welcomed twin emperor tamarins into the world late into the evening on Feb. 12.

The babies join their mother, Amelie, and father, Pitino, along with their brothers Vinny and Valentino, who were born at the Racine Zoo last April.

The older brothers are already taking turns holding and caring for their new siblings, according to the zoo.

“This experience is crucial for the young males, as male emperor tamarins do just as much work as females, with the full family group pitching in to help rear newborns,” a press release said. “This experience will help both Vinny and Valentino, should they ever become parents themselves.”

The Racine Zoo is one of 13 institutions in the country that currently houses emperor tamarins. It’s one of two institutions that are successfully breeding the monkeys, alongside Buttonwood Park Zoo in Massachusetts.

The tamarins born last week mark the eighth birth, and the 11th and 12th infants born, at the Racine Zoo in the past seven years. Almost one-third of the 36 emperor tamarins currently housed in accredited zoos in the United States were born at the Racine Zoo.

Isabella's ultrasound

Crystal Champeau-Williams, the Racine Zoo's primary primate care specialist, performs an ultrasound test on Isabella, the zoo's adult female emperor tamarin, in this March 2016 photo.

The zoo believes that the successful breading program is a testament to the care its veterinary and primate teams have put in to the species. In particular, the zoo highlighted the expertise of its primary primate specialist, Crystal Champeau, who also serves on the national New World Monkey Steering Committee, helping to oversee all South American primate species housed in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

She has presented her work at several conferences around the country. One of her most groundbreaking projects, the zoo said in the press release, has been nearly a decade of work performing voluntary ultrasounds on the tamarins, allowing zoos to monitor fetal health and, using prenatal skull measurements, estimating due dates, something that was previously impossible.

“Utilizing skull measurements collected during both Amelie and her mother’s pregnancies, we were able to predict a 2-week range of dates when we expected Amelie to give birth,” Champeau said in a statement. “We were excited when the babies were born within this time frame and are thrilled to continue this work, which will benefit the whole AZA community.”

The twins are currently on exhibit with their family in the Vanishing Kingdom building. Visitors can spy the new babies by looking for tiny tails and faces on the backs of the adults.

The zoo has not yet confirmed the sex of the twins, so keep an eye on its social media pages for the reveal.

