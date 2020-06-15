Old Waterford NAPA building to house art studio

WATERFORD — The building that once was going to become a creamery is now going to house an art studio.
Jay and John Noble, owners of Noble View Cheese Co. in Union Grove, received preliminary approval from the Village of Waterford Plan Commission last fall to convert the former NAPA Auto Parts building, 320 E. Main St., into a creamery. The creamery was going to produce and sell cheese.
HarvieHouse LLC purchased the building around Thanksgiving. The Nobles were going to rent from the LLC. However, those plans ceased around January or February and there are no plans for a creamery in that spot at this time.
Jay Noble did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
A new tenant
HarvieHouse started working with Creative Spaces Studio about 6 to 8 weeks ago. A representative from HarvieHouse said it was a good fit for both businesses.
“We’re totally excited. We’ve got a lot of really positive feedback, especially with the paint,” the representative said. “A lot of people didn’t like the blue color and the building had been vacant for a while.”
Donna Fearing is an owner of Creative Spaces Studio, along with her mother, Barb Hayes. Currently, the business is located at 401 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2.
They are planning on fully moving their art business into the former NAPA building. They have always pictured a bigger space for their business, and Fearing said she envisioned a barn-like area — and the former NAPA Auto Parts building fit the bill.
“We wanted a fun, nice environment and we had looked at NAPA originally,” Fearing said. “It’s super exciting to be Downtown. We’re excited to be spread out and create art in a relaxed environment.”
Creative Spaces Studio will rent the front two-thirds of the building. One-third will feature retail items and local artists — every month Fearing and Hayes will hang local artists’ work.
Another third of the space, located in the middle of the building, will be a creative studio space where customers can paint, metalwork, sew, quilt, make fused or stained glass or mosaics.
The last third of the building is vacant and HarvieHouse is still figuring out what to do with it.
The move will occur next month, hopefully the weekend of July 11, Fearing said. The business is going to start the move process around July 1 and may have to close for a weekend during the move.
There won’t be any major changes to the business. But the addition of space will allow for more people to be involved with classes.
“It’s really just more space because right now we’re really tight,” Fearing said. “We’re ready to have more people and be a little more comfortable.”
In addition, the business will be adding new classes to its repertoire and will be able to start furniture “upcycling” — refurbishing old furniture.
Besides changing the exterior color of the building, floor to ceiling windows were added, as well as new restrooms and other improvements.
“We’re just moving as fast as we can with painting and stuff,” a representative from HarvieHouse said. “Hopefully it can be up and running soon.”
Fearing said she’s happy to provide a place for people to have a good time making art and a place that brings art to Downtown Waterford.
“I think Downtown is really going to be beautiful,” Fearing said.
