Old Waterford NAPA building to house art studio

They are planning on fully moving their art business into the former NAPA building. They have always pictured a bigger space for their business, and Fearing said she envisioned a barn-like area — and the former NAPA Auto Parts building fit the bill.

“We wanted a fun, nice environment and we had looked at NAPA originally,” Fearing said. “It’s super exciting to be Downtown. We’re excited to be spread out and create art in a relaxed environment.”

Creative Spaces Studio will rent the front two-thirds of the building. One-third will feature retail items and local artists — every month Fearing and Hayes will hang local artists’ work.

Another third of the space, located in the middle of the building, will be a creative studio space where customers can paint, metalwork, sew, quilt, make fused or stained glass or mosaics.

The last third of the building is vacant and HarvieHouse is still figuring out what to do with it.

The move will occur next month, hopefully the weekend of July 11, Fearing said. The business is going to start the move process around July 1 and may have to close for a weekend during the move.