Old and new coming together | Another $37 million in new construction for Historic Horlick District

Although the company specializes in historic rehabilitation, they have also done a fair amount of new construction, he explained.

“It’s just the new construction work that we typically do is in scenarios exactly like this where it’s new construction within a historic district where we’re blending the new with the old, so to speak,” Jeffers said.

The company practices multiple strategies for mingling new construction with the historic, including attention to scale, materials, and sightlines.

One of the important things, Jeffers explained, is to “ensure that the overall mass of the buildings is in keeping with the scale of the other historic buildings.”

Additionally, the company uses what Jeffers described as “Old World” building materials, such as stone, masonry, and brick.

“These types of materials that don’t really get used as often as they were used 100 years ago,” he said.