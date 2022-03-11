Oil is like heroin, Indigenous leader says, and we need to start kicking the addiction

RACINE — Oil is like heroin, Mark Denning says. We’re addicted to it and can’t stop taking it even though we know it’s bad for us.

Denning knows oil and opioids more intimately than he would like: In 2019, his son, Sawyer, died due to an opioid addiction.

Now, Denning, a member of the Sturgeon Clan of the Oneida Tribe of Wisconsin, is among the indigenous people fighting the expansion of America’s fossil fuel use, even if winning that fight would lead to increased costs.

“Oil pipelines are like heroin. Take a needle, put it into your arm, and tell the person across from you ‘Oh don’t worry about it. It won’t go into a vein. It’ll go underneath that vein,’ as oil pipelines go around and through our rivers and underneath them,” he said during a speech last week outside the Cesar Chavez Community Center in Racine.

Denning continued: “We’re hooked, as heroin addicts are. We’re hooked on oil. We’re hooked on gas. We’re hooked on degrading our world. And we need to think about what it’s doing to us, because those oil pipelines again are like putting that needle into your arm and saying, ‘This won’t do anything. This pipeline, into our mother, will do nothing.’ It’s the same thing. These things are all connected.”

The purpose of the March 4 gathering Denning spoke at, attended by about 25 people, was to question why Americans are looking to expand the use of fossil fuels even as humanity moves closer to the widespread viability of renewable, nonpolluting energy.

Those who attended and spoke didn’t advocate for cutting off gasoline outright; most of them wouldn’t deny having driven to the Chavez Center in gasoline-powered cars. But they don’t want the country to be increasing its reliance on pollutants like gasoline and natural gas.

Gasoline

The group is part of a statewide effort focused on opposing the expansion of Line 5, a pipeline that runs through northern Wisconsin and Michigan.

Few in government are treating this situation with as much seriousness as these advocates are, although there is growing momentum to get Americans away from using gasoline as they have been.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat who said in December 2020 “climate change is a real, immediate and growing threat to national security, public health and our economy,” is among the bipartisan legislators pushing for expansion of American fuel production as the crisis in eastern Europe driving up gas prices intensifies.

In a statement Wednesday, reacting to the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports approved, Baldwin said she “is calling for American biofuel to be unleashed with bipartisan legislation to replace Russian oil with clean, American-made renewable fuels that are available right now.”

She and a bipartisan group of legislators are pushing for E15 (15% ethanol, 85% unleaded gas) fuel to be able to be sold year-round; right now, it cannot be sold in the U.S. in the summer, a ban that aims to limit smog.

While E15 is “cleaner” than E10 and conventional gasoline, it still emits carbon dioxide, just not as much as what you’re probably filling your car up with at the pump right now.

According to Baldwin’s office: “The current excess ethanol capacity domestically is nearly the same as the amount of Russian gas the U.S. had been importing: roughly 83 million barrels versus 87 million barrels.”

Line 5

Every day, Line 5 carries about 23 million gallons of crude oil and natural gas liquids between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.

Environmental groups and Indigenous tribes contend they risk a spill that could pollute hundreds of miles of water and shorelines. Enbridge says they’ve never leaked and are in sound condition, an assertion environmental groups contend is a lie.

In 2017, the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Ojibwe-Chippewa nation voted to not allow the pipelines easements by renewed. Two years later, the band sued Enbridge in federal court, while still planning on rerouting the pipeline around the Bad River Reservation but still within the watershed.

According to Earthjustice, a nonprofit environmental law organization representing that is representing the Bad River Band, “the 69-year-old pipeline has ruptured at least 30 times in the past 50 years, releasing more than 1 million gallons of oil. The pipeline crosses over 280 rivers and streams that flow indirectly into the Great Lakes, waters that supply drinking water to over 40 million people.”

In a statement, Naomi Tillison, director of the Bad River Mashkiiziibii Natural Resources Department, said: “I can’t overstress how devastating a spill in the watershed would be.”

As progressive outlet UpNorthNews reported in February: “The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa filed a lawsuit in summer 2019 to halt use of the 12-mile line on its property. The tribe argued the pipeline threatens the ecology of the Bad River, part of the Lake Superior watershed.”

Enbridge said it was “disappointed” by the Bad River Band’s decision, and is fighting the Bad River Band in court.

In November 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Enbridge to close the 68-year-old line, revoking a 1953 state easement allowing its placement in the straits. The Canadian company ignored the Democratic governor’s shutdown deadline of May 12, 2021, and filed a federal lawsuit opposing her order. Whitmer later abandoned the effort.

More info The Biden administration has pledged to set the U.S. on the path to being carbon neutral by 2050. The State of California plans to be running on 100% carbon-free electricity that by 2045; Washington D.C. and Rhode Island plan to achieve essentially that by 2032. Two small countries, Bhutan and Suriname, are already carbon neutral. Germany and Sweden plan on getting there by 2045. Definitions • Carbon neutral: All carbon emissions are offset by actions that reduce carbon use elsewhere and/or all carbon emissions are offset by pollution-reducing actions • Carbon negative: Carbon emissions are surpassed by carbon savings elsewhere Drilling still allowed There is no current ban on drilling in America. In the U.S. right now, there are 9,000 approved drilling permits that energy companies have yet to use. Those permits have sat dormant largely because it was not viewed as a profitable move until very recently for those companies to increase domestic production of gasoline.

‘Texas, not Tehran’

Allowing the continuance and expansion of Line 5 would likely be a cost-saver for consumers, at least in the short term. If it were to be shut down, annual expenditures on fuel for transportation would likely grow by $4.8 billion to $5.9 billion combined for residents of Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania; the equivalent of $115.42-$142.11 per resident.

Those estimates come from a 2022 report by the Consumer Energy Alliance, a pro-fossil fuel group that explicitly advocates on behalf of Line 5. As stated on the CEA’s website: “Because of these fuels (from pipelines like Line 5), we’ve been able to advance our society, improve our personal health and environment, and, quite literally, fuel our economy.”

Environmental advocates argue Line 5’s long-term effect will only delay the U.S. from achieving an energy infrastructure that doesn’t harm the planet.

“Our natural gas should come from Texas, not Tehran,” Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, tweeted Thursday. “Our oil should come from California, not Caracas.”

Climate change

New data is making it increasingly undeniable that humans are changing the Earth’s climate for the worse.

According to NASA, from 798,000 B.C. to 1950, there was never a time when the carbon dioxide level in the Earth’s atmosphere surpassed 300 parts per million. Since 1950, it has consistently been above that mark.

In 2020, a record was set: 412.5 carbon dioxide parts per million.

“High levels of CO2 (carbon dioxide) can displace oxygen and nitrogen (the most abundant element in the air), potentially causing health problems,” states the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Global carbon emissions from fossil fuels have consistently been growing since the beginning of the 20th century, from approximately 600 million metric tons of carbon in 1900 to 6,500 million metric tons in 2000 to nearly 10,000 in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Energy; the U.S. accounts for more than one-tenth of all global carbon dioxide emissions, the second most of any country behind only China.

“Since 1970, CO2 emissions have increased by about 90%,” the Environmental Protection Agency reported, “with emissions from fossil fuel combustion and industrial processes contributing about 78% of the total greenhouse gas emissions increase from 1970 to 2011. Agriculture, deforestation, and other land-use changes have been the second-largest contributors.”

As National Geographic reports, “Greenhouse gas levels are so high primarily because humans have released them into the air by burning fossil fuels. The (greenhouse) gases absorb solar energy and keep heat close to Earth’s surface, rather than letting it escape into space. That trapping of heat is known as the greenhouse effect …

“Greenhouse gases have far-ranging environmental and health effects. They cause climate change by trapping heat, and they also contribute to respiratory disease from smog and air pollution. Extreme weather, food supply disruptions, and increased wildfires are other effects of climate change caused by greenhouse gases.”

Denning, of the Sturgeon Clan, called those disasters “crimes that are being done against humanity, crimes that are being done to this Earth.”

“Right now, we are at the edge,” he continued. “We have a choice of two roads. One road leads to certain destruction, and the other road leads to life itself — where the original instructions of our Creator are laid out for us and for us to follow.”

Associated Press reporting contributed to this article.

