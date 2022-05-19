‘Oh my goodness, are you serious?’ | Hundreds of area students protest in support of keeping abortion legal

RACINE — More than 100 Horlick High School students demonstrated Thursday in favor of keeping abortion legal, walking out during the school day in protest.

Hundreds more demonstrated outside Kenosha Unified’s Bradford High School and about a dozen at Case High School in Mount Pleasant also walked out. Protests were also held at Kenosha’s Tremper High School, Indian Trail Academy & High School and Harborside Academy.

They demonstrated to show support for abortion access in the wake of a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that indicates Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion, may be overturned.

The court’s ruling is not expected to be made official until June or early July. Should that occur, performing an abortion or having one performed would immediately become a felony in Wisconsin.

Thursday’s demonstration was organized by students on social media. Horlick students held signs and chanted “My body, my choice!” as vehicles drove by on Rapids Drive, many of them honking in support.

Horlick student Kaila Miller was shocked after hearing about the potential Supreme Court ruling.

“I was like: ‘Oh my goodness, are you serious?’” Miller said. “I couldn’t believe that the Supreme Court was actually going to rule that (Roe v. Wade) out.”

Horlick students Alicia Molina and Rhianna Branemeier were surprised as well.

“What if you get raped or you’re a kid and get pregnant?” Molina said. “You’re not gonna be prepared for a baby.”

“What if you don’t want this kid?” said Cyerah Saffell, another Horlick student. “What if you’re not old enough to take care of them? … Why are you trying to take that away?”

According to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll conducted earlier this month, 64% of Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade.

Miller wanted to protest with friends to raise awareness for the issue.

“I feel like at least if we got some attention, some progress was made,” Miller said.

Miller held a sign that said, “Men don’t have control over women’s bodies.” Other students had signs reading, “Women’s rights are human rights” and “My body, my choice.”

Stacy Tapp, Racine Unified School District chief of communication and community engagement, wrote in an email that the district “support(s) student voice as long as the students demonstrate in a peaceful manner with respect to their school and the community.”

Law enforcement officers were present outside Horlick during the peaceful demonstration.

Students protested for varying lengths of time, with some starting in mid-morning and continuing for several hours. Others were outside only during their lunch period.

Tapp wrote that students who missed class to demonstrate will be considered unexcused absences by the school district.

Regardless of the consequences, Horlick student Ryder Lazarski said it is their right to protest.

“The country we live in, we were given freedom of speech and freedom of protest, and we were expressing our rights,” Lazarski said.

Lazarski said he walked out of class around 10 a.m. with about 20 other students. More people joined throughout the day, with over 100 students present around 12:30 p.m. Lazarski said Horlick students also planned to demonstrate after school across the street from the building.

Lazarski had “My body my choice” written in marker on his face, “Pro choice” written on his stomach and “Abortion is a right” on his back. Lazarski said he was “pretty upset” to hear about the potential Supreme Court ruling.

“I felt like we took a huge step back in the progress that we already made for women’s rights,” Lazarski said. “I feel like young women’s lives shouldn’t be dictated by old men who know nothing about what it’s like to be a woman.”

Horlick students were encouraged by the turnout and hope to protest again.

“If I have the opportunity to come out here and express what I’m thinking and try to help as many people as I can, if it’s a good cause, that’s what I’m going to do,” Lazarski said.

Bradford junior Alexa Didinski, 16, said she is both angered and saddened by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Knowing about the leaked decision, women’s rights are being taken away literally as we speak right now. I think reproductive rights are human rights. It’s so important that women are granted the medical freedom they need and bodily autonomy,” Didinski said. “We are being restricted from medical access that we all deserve, that women have fought for for hundreds of years.”

Didinski said she fears what else the nation’s highest court could rule on in coming years.

“I think Roe v. Wade is the first step. Up next they’re coming for contraceptives, birth control, gay marriage, interracial marriage. I think this could all spiral into something worse,” she said. “I’m really scared for what the future holds.”

If the legal reading of the Constitution used by Associate Justice Samuel Alito in the leaked decision is held consistently, other landmark court cases that provided other rights nationwide could be at risk of being overturned. Other rights guaranteed by the Supreme Court but not explicitly allowed in laws nationwide include the rights to marry someone of a different race (Loving v. Virginia, 1967), access to contraceptives (Griswold v. Connecticut, 1965) and of same-sex couples to marry (Obergefell v. Hodges, 2015).

Although Didinski won’t be old enough to vote this fall she said she’s committed to encouraging those eligible to do so.

“I am 100% willing to work with different voter registration agencies to make sure that people know where they can vote and get all the information they need,” Didinski said.

Supreme Court justices are nominated to lifelong terms by the president, but must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Tanya Ruder, Kenosha Unified School District’s chief communication officer, said the district was aware of possible walkouts Thursday.

“We are happy to share that our students who took part in the walkouts did so in a mature, well-behaved manner under the supervision of building and district staff,” Ruder said in a statement.

Ruder said that when a walkout occurs, learning and lessons continue in the classroom as scheduled.

Daniel Gaitan of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

