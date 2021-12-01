Oh, fudge! New holiday Kringle at O&H to be celebrated with a toy drive for Tex Reynolds

RACINE — Another Kringle is on its merry way to O&H Danish Bakery.

The Christmas Fudge Kringle is an exclusive holiday flavor now available in-store and online until Dec. 31. It’s inspired by the “Ohhhh Fudge!” layer cake also sold at the bakery, the name of which comes from the movie “A Christmas Story.”

According to a release, O&H is celebrating the coming of the new kringle with a toy drive for Racine County’s Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at its Mount Pleasant location, 5910 Washington Ave.

Attendees are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for children ages 0-10 years old to the toy drive. Professional photos will also be available with Santa and his elf helper on Santa’s sleigh at the event; free download codes will be provided to access the online gallery.

“Just like Ralphie in ‘A Christmas Story,’ we know how much children look forward to presents on Christmas morning,” said Eric Olesen, the third-generation co-owner of O&H in a release. “As another nod to the classic film, we thought the best way to celebrate the Christmas Fudge Kringle is to bring that joy to children in the Racine area by partnering with Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots. We are proud members of this generous communtiy and are thrilled to be a part of families’ celebrations across the country through our Kringle and other desserts.”

To make the Christmas Fudge Kringle, O&H uses dark chocolate to make its own fudge; then, the fudge is added to the pastry, baked, then frosted in chocolate icing. It’s garnished with red, green and white nonpareils.

The holiday season is O&H’s busiest time of the year, according to the release; the bakery can make up to 7,000 kringle in December.

