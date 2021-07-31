Officials, residents share thoughts on proposed Caledonia site for youth detention facility

Shannon Coey, who started the page, said he has been a Caledonia resident for 32 years and lives on 3 Mile Road near the airport property. Many years ago, he said, he walked his dog on the proposed property, before there was a fence there.

Part of the northeast corner Pictured is a part of the northeast corner of the Batten International Airport, as seen from Green Bay Road. This spot has been proposed as a …

“You look at the fact that if the City of Racine didn’t want this building in that location, what would make them think in any state of mind that Caledonia would want it?” Coey said. “Moving it out of the city doesn’t seem like a very good idea. This is a quiet, residential area, it always has been. Why, in their right mind, would they want to put it here? Why do they need that much land?”

He said he’d rather have the facility placed in the area where the juvenile detention youths come from, or perhaps closer to Interstate 94 to help with transportation for those coming from other counties.

“The best spot is where they originally were going to put it at,” Coey said.

“Someone should ask them to explain how a Walmart was going to blight the community but a youth prison is just dandy!” a Facebook user posted in the Caledonia Residents Against Youth Prison group, referring to vocal opposition in the early 2000s to a proposed Walmart in the village. “So many things Caledonia said no to, why would they say yes to this?”