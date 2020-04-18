Officer Hetland's name added to Racine Police Department's Wall of Honor

RACINE — John Hetland has had his name added to the Wall of Honor in the lobby of the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St.
Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the RPD, was killed while trying to stop an armed robbery at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave, on June 17, 2019.
His name is now the 13th name added to the wall of other Racine Police officers killed in the line of duty.
A display containing Hetland’s photo, commendations, pins, a folded and framed American flag, and handcuffs is also now exhibited in the lobby as well.
An internal communication within the department Friday from Police Chief Art Howell said: "For his heroic and selfless actions performed in the line of duty on June 17, 2019, Officer John Hetland’s name has been added to the Memorial Wall of Honor located in the lobby of the Safety Building. A new Memorial Display Case honoring Officer Hetland’s service was dedicated at this time as well.
"The memorials will remain in place for years to come, ensuring that Officer Hetland’s service and selfless sacrifice will never be forgotten.
"As we take time to reflect on Officer Hetland’s exemplary service, we also pause to honor the sacrifice of all other members of our department — and the broader profession — who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. We can best honor their service and sacrifice by continuing to serve with honor."
Trial
The trial for the man accused of killing Hetland — Dalquavis Ward, who faces life in prison — has been postponed, like all other jury trials in Wisconsin, due to COVID-19.
A five-day jury trial had been slated to begin on March 30. Now it cannot start until after May 22.
Other names on the Racine Police Department’s Honor Wall:
- Detective John Harms: Died Nov. 18, 1918
- Officer Alvin B. Christensen: Died July 13, 1930
- Officer Jacob A. Mauer: Died April 28, 1931
- Officer Harry C. Breheim: Died Aug. 26, 1933
- Officer John H. Anderson: Died March 10, 1935
- Officer Frank F. Lenzke: Died May 13, 1936
- Officer Arthur Lindstrom: Died Feb. 12, 1951
- Officer Harold Worden: Died Aug. 25, 1955
- Detective Lester McEachern: Died May 5, 1956
- Detective James J. Hantschel: Died May 15, 1963
- Detective Fred W. Lenzke: Died Feb. 15, 1966
- Detective James R. Fine: Died Jan. 11, 1974
The 13 names are displayed underneath a sign that reads: “Honoring Those Who Sacrificed All.”
