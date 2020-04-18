Officer Hetland's name added to Racine Police Department's Wall of Honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — John Hetland has had his name added to the Wall of Honor in the lobby of the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St.

Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the RPD, was killed while trying to stop an armed robbery at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave, on June 17, 2019.

His name is now the 13th name added to the wall of other Racine Police officers killed in the line of duty.

A display containing Hetland’s photo, commendations, pins, a folded and framed American flag, and handcuffs is also now exhibited in the lobby as well.