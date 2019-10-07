MADISON — The late Racine Police Officer John Hetland has been named as the First Responder of the Year for the 63rd Assembly District, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester announced Monday.
The award, which will be given to his family, is part of a new recognition program for the Wisconsin State Assembly.
Each state representative chooses a recipient for their assembly district, many of whom will be present for the award ceremony during the Assembly floor session on Thursday.
Hetland’s family is unable to attend the ceremony but will be given the award at a later time, Vos said.
While off duty from his duties with the Racine Police Department, Hetland, 49, tried to stop an armed robbery on June 17 at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., and was shot and killed in the process.
“Officer Hetland is a hero who lost his life protecting others,” Vos said in a news release. “Despite being off duty when an armed robbery began, his dedication to duty prompted him to step in to try and thwart a crime.”
A 24-year veteran of the Police Department, Hetland held several roles including serving as a field training officer and was a member of the Greater Racine FBI Gang Task Force.
Hetland was vice president of the Racine Police Association, a member of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association and was a highly respected and loved member of the law enforcement community.
“I hope his children and parents will take some comfort knowing that John is a hero,” Vos said. “He ran toward danger to help people in need; we all are grateful for his service.”
Vos has asked Anthony Ballastari, chaplain at the Racine County Jail, to give a special prayer for the First Responders of the Year and all first responders throughout the state at the beginning of Thursday's presentation.
The ceremony for the first responders is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday and can be viewed online at wiseye.org.
Racine police gathered on Tuesday morning outside of Teezer's Bar, 1936 Lathrop Ave., where Racine Police Officer John Hetland was killed while off-duty while trying to stop an armed robbery. From there, the officers formed a processional following the hearse to Milwaukee for the autopsy.
