Off-road vehicles moving in? Union Grove streets might make room for golf carts and ATVs

UNION GROVE — Motorists in Union Grove may soon be asked to share the road with people riding ATVs and golf carts.
Village officials are considering allowing ATVs and golf carts on public roads, after owners of such alternative vehicles asked for authority to travel alongside cars and trucks.
Village President Steve Wicklund said some additional safety restrictions might be necessary, but other municipalities, he said, have made the traffic change without any problem.
“I think I’m OK with it,” he said.
The idea was introduced in a group discussion on Facebook a few weeks ago, and it continued building momentum from there.
Nearly 100 people joined the discussion on “The Grove Community Group,” most of them expressing support for allowing ATV and golf cart riders to travel local roads.
“That would be awesome,” one person wrote.
“Yes, do it,” added another.
Rider presents ordinance draft
ATV owner Sandy Born started doing research and soon presented village officials with a working draft of an ordinance that, if approved, could change the look of street traffic in the community of about 5,000 people.
Born’s family owns two ATVs, and she said the vehicles sit in the garage mostly, unless someone decides to either ride around the front yard or haul the ATVs out of town to an off-road trail.
Born said she likes the open-air feeling of ATVs, and she knows other people feel the same way about their golf carts.
“You kind of feel more relaxed,” she said. “It’s just very simple.”
Village officials say ATVs or golf carts — or both — are legal on the streets in several Wisconsin municipalities, including Rhinelander, Brillion, Mauston, Lancaster and Suamico.
In the Town of Waterford, trustees in 2017 voted down a proposal to allow ATVs on local roads.
State law prohibits such vehicles on state highways, so in Union Grove, Highway 11 and Highway 45 both would remain off-limits, no matter what local ordinances say.
But the rest of the roads around town are mostly small streets in rural neighborhoods where the speed limit does not exceed 35 mph, Village Trustee Jennifer Ditscheit said.
Ditscheit said she sees no reason why ATVs and golf carts could not share the roads with cars and trucks. She noted that school kids are permitted to ride tractors to school once a year as a special occasion.
“We are a rural community,” she said. “It’s one of the joys of being a rural community.”
No recommendation
The matter was considered Tuesday by the village police commission. The commission did not make any recommendation, but the Union Grove Village Board on Aug. 9 will consider holding a public hearing on the topic.
Not everyone supports allowing alternative vehicles on the streets.
Union Grove resident Amy Stralow said she fears traffic would become more hazardous with ATVs or golf carts in the roads.
Motorists already are reckless about obeying stop signs and yielding to pedestrians, Stralow said. If people can take their ATVs or golf carts into traffic, she said, problems will multiply. She said she doubts ATV or golf cart owners will get the proper insurance.
“It is a bad idea,” she said. “Just another unneeded obstacle in the road.”
Legal in Brillion
In the Calumet County city of Brillion, motorists have been allowed to ride ATVs and golf carts in traffic for about 10 years.
Brillion Police Chief Kirk Schend said only licensed drivers are permitted, and they must have insurance and must register their vehicles with the city. In a community of 3,200 people, about 150 have registered ATVs or golf carts.
Golf cart owners in Brillion are required to yield the right-of-way to cars or trucks traveling behind them. ATV owners are prohibited from riding vehicles that are unnecessarily loud.
The speed limit in Brillion does not exceed 25 mph on any local road where alternative vehicles are allowed.
Schend said the only major incident occurred when an ATV rider injured himself by crashing into a curb or pole in foggy conditions on a city street. Most of the time, motorists behave responsibly and legally, and traffic runs smoothly, the chief said.
“The citizens like it,” he said. “It’s a really good deal for everyone.”
Wicklund said he has heard from several Union Grove residents who want the village to consider making the change. The village president said he wants to hear from others, too, to demonstrate whether there is widespread support or opposition toward the idea.
Wicklund said he recognizes that the village would have to take precautions to make sure traffic does not become hazardous.
“We’re willing to entertain it,” he said.
But, he added: “We can’t just have people buzzing up and down the road.”
In Photos: Racine County Men's Open at Ives Grove Golf Links
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
Racine County Open
The final day of the Racine County Men's Open wrapped up Sunday afternoon at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.