Off-road vehicles moving in? Union Grove streets might make room for golf carts and ATVs

Born’s family owns two ATVs, and she said the vehicles sit in the garage mostly, unless someone decides to either ride around the front yard or haul the ATVs out of town to an off-road trail.

Born said she likes the open-air feeling of ATVs, and she knows other people feel the same way about their golf carts.

“You kind of feel more relaxed,” she said. “It’s just very simple.”

Village officials say ATVs or golf carts — or both — are legal on the streets in several Wisconsin municipalities, including Rhinelander, Brillion, Mauston, Lancaster and Suamico.

In the Town of Waterford, trustees in 2017 voted down a proposal to allow ATVs on local roads.

State law prohibits such vehicles on state highways, so in Union Grove, Highway 11 and Highway 45 both would remain off-limits, no matter what local ordinances say.

But the rest of the roads around town are mostly small streets in rural neighborhoods where the speed limit does not exceed 35 mph, Village Trustee Jennifer Ditscheit said.