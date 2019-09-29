An open house is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Station 7, 1221 N. Emmertsen Road.
An ambulance, to be known as Med 7, will start running out of the new Station 7 starting on Oct. 7, Battalion Chief Steve Salvo told The Journal Times.
The ambulance would be staffed by cross-trained firefighter-paramedics and primarily serve an area that’s seen an increasing number of calls. Station 7 was the number formerly used for the now demolished former firehouse in Mount Pleasant’s Lake Park neighborhood.
Salvo added that “the station was completed within the budget allocated by the village.”
A ribbon-cutting and dedication is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 5, with tours to follow. Refreshments will be available for attendees.
Since parking is limited at the station itself, shuttles will be provided so that people can park at the nearby St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St.
Getting approval for Station 7 took longer than expected, in part because it ended up costing double what was originally budgeted. However, Fire Chief Robert Stedman continued fighting to have the station built, considering Mount Pleasant’s growing need for emergency services as a result of its growing population.
“The need for the EMS station has not gone away,” Stedman said in September 2018.
