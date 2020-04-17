You are the owner of this article.
Occupants, 2 cats escape fire started by a discarded cigarette at Green Street residence
Occupants, 2 cats escape fire started by a discarded cigarette at Green Street residence

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Thursday evening house fire in the 2000 block of Green Street, reportedly caused by a cigarette tossed into a garbage can, resulted in no injuries but did cause $35,000 in damage, according to the Racine Fire Department.

The owner of a two-story home discarded a cigarette into the garbage can at about 6 p.m. Thursday. The fire was not noticed for over a half an hour, but "eventually ignited the exterior of the home," according to a report from the Racine Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home, located on the north side between Goold and Yout streets, at 6:45 p.m.

Firefighters described the blaze as "stubborn," and required additional resources being called to the scene, but it was eventually extinguished. All occupants, along with two cats, exited safely. No firefighters were injured.

The Racine Police Department, We Energies and the Racine Fire Bells also responded to the scene to assist.

