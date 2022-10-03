Observance of Mental Illness Awareness Week underway in Racine County

RACINE — Observance of Mental Illness Awareness Week is underway locally.

NAMI Racine County on Sunday launched a weeklong online auction. Go to charityauction.bid/NAMI2022 to bid. Packages include sports memorabilia, self-care baskets, craft beer and stacks of family-friendly games.

Bidding closes at 8:50 p.m. Friday, with 100% of the proceeds going to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Racine County, one of the oldest chapters in the country.

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, the Racine Friendship Clubhouse and NAMI Racine County are partnering for a "Go Green" display on Monument Square in Downtown Racine.

Scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Monday night at NAMI Racine County's headquarters, 2300 De Koven Ave., is a "Hearing Voices" event. In it, participants will be able to take part in an interactive workshop that replicates the experience of having auditory hallucinations. "Hearing Voices" is free and open to the public.

Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. at the Racine Public Library there will be a panel on mental health of Racine County state-level elected officials and one challenger candidate. Expected panelists include Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, state Rep. Robert Wittke, and a Democrat challenging Wittke, Anthony Hammes. The panel is to be hosted by Adam Rogan, news editor of The Journal Times.

From 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, NAMI Racine County is hosting its annual fundraiser at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. Donations are still being accepted at namiracinecounty.org/donate although ticket sales are now closed.

Four separate restaurant fundraisers are scheduled for this week to support NAMI Racine County, through which a portion of proceeds will go to the nonprofit to support mental health services for area residents at no cost to those who need them.

10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Panda Express, 5417 Washington Ave.

4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Chipotle, 5720 Washington Ave.

4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Noodles & Co., 5720 Washington Ave.

4-8 p.m. Thursday, Panera Bread, 5304 Washington Ave.