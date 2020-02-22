Obituary information for Officer Jennifer Diener; services set for March 1-2

A Class of 1989 graduate of Waterford High School Class of 1989, Jenny went on to earn her bachelor and master's degrees in criminal justice from UW-Milwaukee and UW-Platteville, respectively. Jenny joined the Racine Police Department in 1995 and had been serving the Racine Community with honor for the past twenty-five years. Her absence will be felt throughout the entire city. On September 22, 2001, Jennifer was united in marriage to the love of her life, Brian W. Diener at Norway Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member. They were married for nearly 19 years and were given the ultimate blessing when their daughter Taylor was born in 2004. Another proud moment came when Jenny escorted her father on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2015. Always unassuming, Jenny will be remembered fondly for her great service to her community, her beautiful smile, her dedication to her work and coworkers, and most of all, her great love and devotion to her family.