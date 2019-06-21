December 22, 1969 – June 17, 2019
RACINE – John David Hetland, age 49; proud & loving father of Hunter (age 15) & Brooke (age 8); beloved son of Ronald & Rachelle Hetland; dear brother of Shelly (Jay) LeGath & Jason (Robin) Hetland; faithful friend, dedicated police officer & ambassador of Racine and hero to all; lost his life while saving others on Monday evening, June 17, 2019.
Funeral services honoring John will be held at Carthage College – A.F. Seibert Chapel (2001 Alford Park Drive “Sheridan Road” Kenosha, WI 53140) on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment, with full law enforcement honors, will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Public visitation will be at Carthage College Seibert Chapel on Tuesday from 3:00 – 7:00 pm and Wednesday from 9:00 – 10:30 am.
Please see this coming Sunday’s Racine Journal Times newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
Processional for Officer Hetland
A hearse leads a processional of Racine police officers on Tuesday outside of Teezer's Bar, 1936 Lathrop Ave., where Racine Police Officer John Hetland was killed while trying to stop an armed robbery at the bar. With police tape still up, people watch and pay their respects from the side of the road. The processional went from Teezer's to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office. A return processional traveled from the Medical Examiner's office to Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory in Mount Pleasant, where arrangements for Officer Hetland are being handled.
Processional for Officer Hetland
Racine police gathered on Tuesday morning outside of Teezer's Bar, 1936 Lathrop Ave., where Racine Police Officer John Hetland was killed while off-duty while trying to stop an armed robbery. From there, the officers formed a processional following the hearse.
Our streets are not safe, it is time for accountability in our justice system. Catching a perp is not good enough. Judges should have to meet strict standards when issuing anything less than a max sentence, and be charged as a conspirator to any crimes committed thereafter. Get rid of parole completely, let criminals pay there debt to society.
