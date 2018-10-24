WISCONSIN — Former President Barack Obama and his vice president, Joe Biden, are both planning stops in Wisconsin in the next week. They both plan to support Democratic candidates ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
Obama plans to visit North Division High School in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, according to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
Among the candidates Obama is supporting are Sen. Tammy Baldwin and gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers.
Biden plans to in Madison and Milwaukee on Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, he is planning an early voting rally on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Baldwin and Evers are expected to join him.
Then on Tuesday afternoon, Biden was headed to Milwaukee for a similar event at a union labor hall where he was to be joined by Evers and his running mate Mandela Barnes.
The visits follow Monday’s rally by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
While Democrats focus their efforts on the more urban areas of the state this week, President Donald Trump returned Wednesday to the more rural Mosinee.
These losers don't even have the respect to stay away!! they are the worst ever in office..they were socialist commies!! They do not believe in AMERICA, they should be ashamed to come out of their caves!! We do Not want to see these lying traitors ...they should be picked up and put in prison for their plot to spy on Americans and ruin the Trump administration...Justice will come to those who abused America ...America is blessed by God, and God will have justice.
Is the english translation available?
It will be a welcome change to hear from Obama, a popular president, whose vocabulary is greater than his IQ and doesn't babble incoherently.
Oh you mean the community activist and former presidential impersonator who illegally used government resources to spy on political opponents. But speaking of "babble incoherently..." grits, let's have your usual infantile response.
