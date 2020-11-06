Oak Creek power plant's partial closing a step in the right direction, but activists say there's more work to do

Sister Rejane Cytacki, director of the Eco-Justice Center Racine, noted that the Caledonia center is located two miles south of the Elm Road Plant and three miles south of the South Oak Creek Plant.

“Every day we have looked upon these stacks and have looked at the uncovered coal trains running by Eco-J, just a quarter of a mile south,” Cytacki said. “Because Eco-J is a neighbor to these two plants, we’ve been part of the Clean Power Coalition since its inception in August 2017.”

She described the concern of their neighbors about the impact to human health from the coal byproducts and coal dust in addition to impacts on the land, water and air.

There are significant health costs tied to pollution from heart attacks, asthma exacerbations, and premature adult death, Lois added. “In Wisconsin, it is clear that climate change is not a distant threat.”